CODA Biotherapeutics closed operations in March 2023.
As life sciences companies feel the burn of the current economy, one Bay Area biotech, CODA Biotherapeutics, quietly shut its doors.
Susan Catalano, Ph.D., joined CODA Biotherapeutics as chief scientific officer after 14 years as CEO of Cognition Therapeutics, the company she founded in 2007 and took public in 2021.
A member of BioSpace’s Class of 2021, CODA aims to modify neuronal cell populations using gene therapy to express a tunable ligand-gated ion channel.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
