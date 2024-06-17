SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

CODA Biotherapeutics

NEWS
CODA Biotherapeutics closed operations in March 2023.
Pictured: Hands together as the company closes bus
Deals
In Tough Market, CODA Quietly Shuts Doors
As life sciences companies feel the burn of the current economy, one Bay Area biotech, CODA Biotherapeutics, quietly shut its doors.
March 8, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
CODA CSO Susan Catalano/Courtesy CODA Biotherapeut
Business
Pursuit of Scientific Challenges Drives New CODA CSO Susan Catalano
Susan Catalano, Ph.D., joined CODA Biotherapeutics as chief scientific officer after 14 years as CEO of Cognition Therapeutics, the company she founded in 2007 and took public in 2021.
March 30, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Biotech Bay
Bay Area Biotech is Taking Gene Therapy to the Next Level with Chemogenetics
A member of BioSpace’s Class of 2021, CODA aims to modify neuronal cell populations using gene therapy to express a tunable ligand-gated ion channel.
December 14, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Look at these top life science startups.
Pharm Country
Top Life Science Startups to Watch in 2021
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
January 5, 2021
 · 
16 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2021
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
CODA Biotherapeutics Announces New Preclinical Data From Epilepsy Program Showing Significant Correlation Between Gene Expression and Efficacy
June 1, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
CODA Biotherapeutics Announces Preclinical Data From Epilepsy Program to be Presented at American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 25th Annual Meeting
May 5, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Business
CODA Biotherapeutics Names Susan Catalano, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
March 8, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
CODA Biotherapeutics’ Chemogenetic Gene Therapy Platform Can Control Focal Seizures in vivo
December 7, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
CODA Biotherapeutics Closes $28 Million Financing led by Pacira BioSciences
December 2, 2021
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
CODA Biotherapeutics Receives Grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to Help Advance its Next-Generation Gene Therapy-Mediated Chemogenetic Platform
November 10, 2020
 · 
4 min read
Business
CODA Biotherapeutics Announces Research Collaboration With The Facial Pain Research Foundation
May 20, 2020
 · 
5 min read
Deals
CODA Biotherapeutics Acquires Attenua and Three Clinical Stage Assets
February 5, 2020
 · 
2 min read
Business
CODA Biotherapeutics Deepens Gene Therapy Expertise with Industry Veteran, Annahita Keravala, Ph.D., and Key Promotions
November 21, 2019
 · 
4 min read
Deals
CODA Biotherapeutics Announces Series A Extension, Bringing Total Round to $34 Million
November 5, 2019
 · 
4 min read