SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Nuvation Bio

NEWS
Pictured: Stop sign in front of FDA headquarters/S
Drug Development
Nuvation Down to Last Drug in Pipeline After Dropping Glioma Candidate
The decision comes after the FDA put NUV-422, its candidate for high-grade gliomas, on a partial clinical hold, citing safety concerns.
August 1, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Stop sign in front of FDA headquarters/S
Policy
FDA Places Partial Clinical Hold on Nuvation’s Cancer Therapeutic
Monday morning, Nuvation Bio announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a partial clinical hold on its Phase I dose escalation study of NUV-422.
June 27, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Business
Omega’s New Fund Has $650 Million to Invest in Life Science Companies
Omega raised $650 million, which it plans to invest in life science companies in the U.S. and Europe.
December 17, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, June 4
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and board with these Movers & Shakers.
June 3, 2021
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Look at these top life science startups.
Pharm Country
Top Life Science Startups to Watch in 2021
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
January 5, 2021
 · 
16 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2021
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
Nuvation Bio Announces Data from Pivotal Phase 2 TRUST-I Study of its Investigational ROS1 Inhibitor, Taletrectinib, are Published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and Reported at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting
June 1, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Pharm Country
Nuvation Bio to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
May 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Nuvation Bio Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
May 14, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Pharm Country
Nuvation Bio to Present Updated Data on Taletrectinib, a ROS1 inhibitor, at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
April 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Deals
Nuvation Bio Completes Acquisition of AnHeart Therapeutics
April 10, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Nuvation Bio Announces Appointment of Colleen Sjogren as Chief Commercial Officer
March 28, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Deals
Nuvation Bio to Acquire AnHeart Therapeutics in All-Stock Transaction
March 25, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Drug Development
Nuvation Bio Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2 Study of NUV-1511 for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors
March 14, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Nuvation Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
February 29, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Business
Nuvation Bio Announces Appointment of Dr. Robert Mashal to its Board of Directors
January 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Load More