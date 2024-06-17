Nuvation Bio
NEWS
The decision comes after the FDA put NUV-422, its candidate for high-grade gliomas, on a partial clinical hold, citing safety concerns.
Monday morning, Nuvation Bio announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a partial clinical hold on its Phase I dose escalation study of NUV-422.
Omega raised $650 million, which it plans to invest in life science companies in the U.S. and Europe.
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and board with these Movers & Shakers.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS