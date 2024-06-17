SUBSCRIBE
Triumvira Immunologics, Inc.

Companies Increasingly Demand Specialized Skill Sets
Employers have adjusted to higher salaries. That also means they’ve become adamant they get specific skill sets, according to Greg Clouse, BioSpace recruitment manager.
August 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
3d render of cytotoxic CAR exosomes secreted by engineered T immune cells
Business
FDA’s CAR T Probe ‘Not a Big Deal’ for Oncology-Focused Biotechs: Triumvira President
Triumvira Immunologics’ president and chief operating officer Rob Williamson noted that cell therapy companies might still have an uphill battle unless they can differentiate.
January 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Business
Movers & Shakers: Adaptive Phage, Atossa, Nimbus and more
New Movers & Shakers took over the roles of chief executive officer, chief financial officer, chief medical officer and more at companies including Scenic Biotech, Biofrontera and X4 Pharmaceuticals.
October 27, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Money on the Move: March 16-22
Most major money moves this week were related to immune therapy companies, including rounds of funding for T cell therapies, allergy therapies and immunomodulation platforms.
March 23, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Lone Star Bio
Triumvira is Creating a Different Picture for Cancer Patients
Triumvira’s inaugural program is directed against HER2, a well-known tumor-associated antigen that is expressed in multiple tumors.
September 21, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Look at these top life science startups.
Pharm Country
Top Life Science Startups to Watch in 2021
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
January 5, 2021
 · 
16 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
  • NextGen Class of 2021
Triumvira Immunologics to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data on its TAC-T Cell Technology at SITC 2023 Annual Meeting
October 30, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Triumvira Immunologics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase II of TACTIC-2 Cell Therapy Trial for the Treatment of HER2+ Gastric and GEJ Cancers
October 26, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Triumvira Immunologics to Present Clinical Data from TACTIC-2 Trial Investigating TAC01-HER2 at ESMO 2023 Congress and AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference
October 2, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Business
Triumvira Immunologics Strengthens its Leadership Team with Three Accomplished Life Sciences Executives
July 20, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Triumvira Immunologics to Showcase Clinical Findings from TACTIC-2 Clinical Trial Assessing TAC01-HER2 at 2023 ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer
June 28, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Triumvira Immunologics to Present Clinical Data from Phase I/II Trial TACTIC-2 Investigating TAC01-HER2 at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting
May 16, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Triumvira Immunologics Presents Promising Data on TAC T Cells for the Treatment of HER2-overexpressing Solid Tumors at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting
April 18, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Triumvira Immunologics to Present New Data on its TAC T Cell Autologous and Allogeneic Products and the Ongoing Phase I/II Solid Tumor Trial at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting
March 15, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Triumvira Immunologics Establishes Collaboration with Merck to Evaluate TAC01-HER2 Cell Therapy in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with HER2-positive Solid Tumors
January 5, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Triumvira Immunologics Announces Updated Data from Ongoing TACTIC‑2 Trial of TAC01-HER2 in Patients with HER2 Positive Solid Tumors
November 11, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Load More