Claire Davies is a shareholder at Polsinelli Law Firm where she provides strategic counsel to help clients navigate FDA regulatory and compliance challenges. Claire has experience handling a wide range of issues involving medical devices, biological products, drugs and human cells, tissues and cellular and tissue-based products. Prior to joining Polsinelli, Claire spent nearly a decade as an attorney in the FDA’s Office of the Chief Counsel. In that role, she advised agency leadership on matters including novel product approvals, responses to emerging public health threats, and user fee negotiations with industry.