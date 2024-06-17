SUBSCRIBE
Forge Biologics

Pictured: Capsules in a production line at a pharm
Drug Development
CDMOs Face Headwinds in 2023, Look to Slow Recovery
BioSpace spoke to analysts and players in the contract manufacturing and development organizations space to assess the challenges this year and what lies ahead in 2024.
November 29, 2023
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Businessmen shaking hands after closing a deal
Deals
Ajinomoto Targets Gene Therapy Space with $620M Forge Acquisition
The Japanese biotechnology and food company has bought into the gene therapy space with its $620 million acquisition of Ohio-based CDMO and clinical-stage biotech Forge Biologics.
November 14, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Forge CMO Maria Escolar/courtesy Forge Biologics
Drug Development
Forge Biologics’ Gene Therapy Shows Positive Signals in Krabbe Disease
Forge Biologics’ novel gene therapy for Krabbe disease, a fatal neurodegenerative disorder, showed positive signals in a Phase I/II trial.
October 11, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
male hands with wrist watch is considered American dollars. Hands holding dollar cash. 1000 dollars in 100 bills in a man's hand close-up on a dark background. hundred
Business
Money on the Move: Sparing Vision, RayzeBio, Nimbus and More Garner Funds
This week was rife with Series financings, which channeled money into innovative treatments for immune diseases and cancers, genomic treatments and precision healthcare.
September 14, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Bio NC
The Top Biopharma Companies Hiring New Grads Across the U.S.
Finding a job right out of college can seem like a daunting task. To help, BioSpace has compiled a list of the top companies hiring new grads for entry-level roles.
August 19, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Look at these top life science startups.
Pharm Country
Top Life Science Startups to Watch in 2021
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
January 5, 2021
 · 
16 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
  • NextGen Class of 2021
BioMidwest
Forge Biologics Announces Nine Presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting
April 30, 2024
 · 
4 min read
BioMidwest
Forge Biologics’ Novel AAV Gene Therapy FBX-101 for Patients with Krabbe Disease is Granted UK’s Innovation Passport Designation
March 19, 2024
 · 
6 min read
BioMidwest
Forge Biologics Announces Positive FBX-101 Clinical Trial Update in Patients with Krabbe Disease Identified by Newborn Screening Ahead of RUSP Vote
January 29, 2024
 · 
8 min read
BioMidwest
Forge Biologics Announces Publication in Human Gene Therapy on a Novel Finding That Changes a Fundamental Understanding of AAV Production
December 12, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Deals
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. to Acquire Forge Biologics for $620 Million1
November 13, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
Forge Biologics Selected as an AAV Manufacturing Partner for California Institute for Regenerative Medicine to Help Accelerate Gene Therapy Programs
October 11, 2023
 · 
3 min read
BioMidwest
Forge Biologics to Participate in Multiple September Investor Conferences
September 5, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Business
New Hope Research Foundation and Forge Biologics Announce cGMP Manufacturing Partnership to Accelerate Gene Therapy for Patients with Tay-Sachs Disease
June 28, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
Forge Biologics Joins Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium (BGTC) as Partner to Accelerate the Development and Manufacturing of AAV Gene Therapies for Patients with Rare Diseases
May 23, 2023
 · 
4 min read
BioMidwest
Forge Biologics Announces Eight Presentations at the Upcoming 2023 Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT)
May 11, 2023
 · 
4 min read
