BioSpace spoke to analysts and players in the contract manufacturing and development organizations space to assess the challenges this year and what lies ahead in 2024.
The Japanese biotechnology and food company has bought into the gene therapy space with its $620 million acquisition of Ohio-based CDMO and clinical-stage biotech Forge Biologics.
Forge Biologics’ novel gene therapy for Krabbe disease, a fatal neurodegenerative disorder, showed positive signals in a Phase I/II trial.
