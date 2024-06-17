Kriya Therapeutics
NEWS
In the acquisition, announced Wednesday, Kriya picks up two gene therapy programs focused on epilepsy and trigeminal neuralgia. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Kriya Therapeutics tapped longtime pharma veteran Pedro Huertas as chief medical officer of its rare disease division.
Kriya Therapeutics secured $270 million that will be used to advance its fully integrated gene therapy pipeline and expand engineering, manufacturing and computation.
Kriya forged an antibody discovery agreement with Twist to support the delivery of antibodies with AAV gene therapy in therapeutic oncology applications.
Kriya Therapeutics, based in Redwood City, Calif. and Research Triangle Park, NC, closed on a Series B financing worth $100 million.
