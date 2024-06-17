SUBSCRIBE
Kriya Therapeutics

NEWS
Scientist removes a tube. Gloved hand. Light blue tint applied to image.
Deals
Kriya Adds Redpin’s Chemogenetics Pipeline to Growing Gene Therapy Portfolio (Updated)
In the acquisition, announced Wednesday, Kriya picks up two gene therapy programs focused on epilepsy and trigeminal neuralgia. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
November 16, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Kriya’s Rare Disease Division has a New Boss
Kriya Therapeutics tapped longtime pharma veteran Pedro Huertas as chief medical officer of its rare disease division.
August 17, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
"Scientist with a labcoat, gloves, face mask, and goggles examines a small tube filled halfway with blue liquid."
Business
Kriya Therapeutics Scores $270 Million to Support Gene Therapy Pipeline
Kriya Therapeutics secured $270 million that will be used to advance its fully integrated gene therapy pipeline and expand engineering, manufacturing and computation.
May 16, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Kriya and Twist Partner to Transform Cancer Therapy with AAVs
Kriya forged an antibody discovery agreement with Twist to support the delivery of antibodies with AAV gene therapy in therapeutic oncology applications.
March 9, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Feb. 11
Well into the new year, biopharma and life sciences companies bolster their executive leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
February 10, 2022
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Money on the Move: July 14 – 21
More money means more progress for potentially life-saving therapies. Here’s a peek at some biopharma companies adding to their books this week.
July 21, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
Kriya Raises $100 M Series B For AAV-Based Gene Therapies
Kriya Therapeutics, based in Redwood City, Calif. and Research Triangle Park, NC, closed on a Series B financing worth $100 million.
July 14, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Look at these top life science startups.
Pharm Country
Top Life Science Startups to Watch in 2021
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
January 5, 2021
 · 
16 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2021
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Bio NC
Kriya Announces Three Presentations at the 2024 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting
May 2, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Bio NC
Kriya Announces Six Presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting 2024
April 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Bio NC
Kriya Provides Update on Pipeline Progress Ahead of Company Presentation at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 8, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Bio NC
Kriya Announces Gene Therapy Program for Thyroid Eye Disease
January 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Kriya Announces Exclusive License and Collaboration Agreement with Everads to Advance Gene Therapies for Prevalent Diseases in Ophthalmology Including Geographic Atrophy
September 27, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Deals
Kriya Acquires Tramontane Therapeutics and Launches Gene Therapy Program for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Other Prevalent Diseases
September 6, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Bio NC
Kriya Announces $150 Million Addition to its Series C, Bringing Total Round to over $430 Million to Further its Mission of Delivering Gene Therapies for Prevalent Diseases
July 26, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Bio NC
Kriya to Present 10 Abstracts at the 2023 American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting
May 2, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Deals
Kriya Acquires Redpin Therapeutics, Adding Neurology Pipeline to Gene Therapy Portfolio
November 16, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Business
Kriya Appoints Curt Herberts as President and Chief Operating Officer
August 25, 2022
 · 
2 min read
