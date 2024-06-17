SUBSCRIBE
Scribe Therapeutics

NEWS
A hand cutting a slice of DNA
CRISPR
Small Enzymes, Giant Leaps: CRISPR’s Next-Generation Approach to Genetic Diseases
Ultracompact CRISPR systems, which are in some cases one-third the size of Cas9, are being designed to be more specific and enable in vivo gene editing in difficult to reach tissues.
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing enzyme, 3d illustration
Business
Lilly’s Prevail, Doudna’s Scribe Partner on Genetic Treatments for Neuro Diseases
The $75 million deal will leverage Scribe’s CRISPR technologies to develop gene therapies for neurological and neuromuscular disorders. Scribe previously struck deals with Biogen and Sanofi.
May 17, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Chesnot/Getty Images
Business
Sanofi and Jennifer Doudna-Founded Scribe Ink $1B CRISPR Cell Therapy Deal
Sanofi has inked a licensing deal with Scribe Therapeutics to develop novel natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer using Scribe’s CRISPR genome editing technology.
September 27, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: Scribe, eFFECTOR, Chimerix, MediWound & More
This week’s Movers & Shakers include Scribe, Appia Bio, Chimerix and KemPharm, all announcing new VP roles. Companies also plan for the future with the implementation of a succession plan.
August 11, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, March 11
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers
March 10, 2022
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Deals
Money on the Move: March 31 – April 6
April springs up with showers of cash for these life sciences companies.
April 6, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Look at these top life science startups.
Pharm Country
Top Life Science Startups to Watch in 2021
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
January 5, 2021
 · 
16 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2021
IN THE PRESS
Biotech Bay
Scribe Therapeutics Presents Data Demonstrating Highly Potent Gene Editing In Vivo, Including Saturated Editing of Hepatocytes in NHPs, by an Engineered XE Genome Editor; Showcases Novel Epigenetic Editing Capabilities at 2024 ASGCT Meeting
May 10, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Scribe Therapeutics to Present on Advances in CRISPR Genome and Epigenome Editing at the 2024 American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting
April 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Scribe Therapeutics to Participate in the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference
March 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Scribe Therapeutics Expands In Vivo Collaboration with Sanofi to Second Target
January 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Scribe Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Scribe Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Aarif Khakoo as Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research and Development, and Dr. Maria Mirotsou as Vice President of Discovery Biology
December 20, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
Scribe Therapeutics Expands Collaboration with Sanofi to Advance In Vivo Genetic Medicines for Sickle Cell and Other Genomic Diseases
July 17, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Scribe Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May and June 2023
May 22, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Scribe Therapeutics Presents Data on its X-Editing Technologies at 2023 American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting
May 19, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
Scribe Announces Collaboration with Prevail, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Lilly, to Accelerate In Vivo CRISPR-based Genetic Medicines for Neurological and Neuromuscular Diseases
May 16, 2023
 · 
2 min read
