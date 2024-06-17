Scribe Therapeutics
NEWS
Ultracompact CRISPR systems, which are in some cases one-third the size of Cas9, are being designed to be more specific and enable in vivo gene editing in difficult to reach tissues.
The $75 million deal will leverage Scribe’s CRISPR technologies to develop gene therapies for neurological and neuromuscular disorders. Scribe previously struck deals with Biogen and Sanofi.
Sanofi has inked a licensing deal with Scribe Therapeutics to develop novel natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer using Scribe’s CRISPR genome editing technology.
This week’s Movers & Shakers include Scribe, Appia Bio, Chimerix and KemPharm, all announcing new VP roles. Companies also plan for the future with the implementation of a succession plan.
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers
April springs up with showers of cash for these life sciences companies.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS