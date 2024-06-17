SUBSCRIBE
NEWS
Business
Movers & Shakers: Odyssey, Daiichi Sankyo, Atsena and More
While Biogen and Seagen made the biggest C-suite splashes this week, other companies across the biopharma industry also bolstered their leadership teams with new talent.
November 10, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
5 Life Sciences Companies Raise New Funds for Therapeutic Platforms
With the beginning of a new year, many biopharmaceutical companies are reporting financial raises to advance their pipelines. BioSpace takes a quick look at some of them.
January 5, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Pharm Country
Top Life Science Startups to Watch in 2021
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
January 5, 2021
 · 
16 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2021
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Genetown
Korro to Participate in Upcoming June Investor and Scientific Conferences
May 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Korro Presents Additional Preclinical Data for KRRO-110 at the American Thoracic Society 2024 International Conference
May 20, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Korro Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Appointment of Kemi Olugemo, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
May 14, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Genetown
Korro Announces $70 Million Private Placement
April 18, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
Korro to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - April 01, 2024
April 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Korro Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Progress
March 26, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Genetown
Korro to Present at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference
February 27, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Korro Bio Highlights Data for its Lead Program in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) and Progress Across its RNA Editing Portfolio
January 18, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Genetown
Korro to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 4, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Korro Announces Selection of its First Development Candidate for the Potential Treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD)
December 7, 2023
 · 
6 min read
