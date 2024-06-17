Artiva Biotherapeutics
Cell therapy biotech Artiva Biotherapeutics plans to use the funds raised to support the development of its AlloNK therapy for systemic lupus erythematosus.
Artiva Biotherapeutics is quadrupling its footprint in San Diego with a 52,000 square-foot corporate HQ, R&D and manufacturing center opening next year.
Funds will be used to support the development of its lead asset, AB-101, an ADCC enhancer NK-cell therapy for use in combination with monoclonal antibodies or innate-cell engagers.
