SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Artiva Biotherapeutics

NEWS
Pictured: Nasdaq headquarters in New York/iStock,
Business
Updated: Artiva’s IPO Jumps to $167M
Cell therapy biotech Artiva Biotherapeutics plans to use the funds raised to support the development of its AlloNK therapy for systemic lupus erythematosus.
July 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
FDA
FDA Review: ClearPoint Neuro, Oncopeptides, Iterative Scopes and More
The U.S. FDA had a busy week with a range of drug approvals, advisory committee meetings and classification announcements.
September 23, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
Business
NK Cell Therapy Developer Quadruples San Diego Footprint
Artiva Biotherapeutics is quadrupling its footprint in San Diego with a 52,000 square-foot corporate HQ, R&D and manufacturing center opening next year.
August 12, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Biotech Beach
Artiva Raises $120 Million to Advance Pipeline of Allogeneic NK Cell Therapies
Funds will be used to support the development of its lead asset, AB-101, an ADCC enhancer NK-cell therapy for use in combination with monoclonal antibodies or innate-cell engagers.
February 26, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioCapital
4 New Life Sciences Licensing Deals and Investments to Watch
Today marked some wheeling and dealing in the life sciences industry as several companies licensed products or invested in other companies. Here’s a look.
January 28, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Look at these top life science startups.
Pharm Country
Top Life Science Startups to Watch in 2021
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
January 5, 2021
 · 
16 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2021
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Business
Artiva Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $167.0 Million Initial Public Offering
July 18, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Artiva Biotherapeutics Readies for the Next Phase of Growth with the Appointment of Neha Krishnamohan as CFO and EVP, Corporate Development and Promotion of Jennifer Bush to Chief Operating Officer
April 25, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Artiva Biotherapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Trial of AlloNK® Cell Therapy Candidate in Lupus Nephritis
April 17, 2024
 · 
7 min read
FDA
Artiva Biotherapeutics Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for AlloNK® in Lupus Nephritis
February 22, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Beach
Artiva Biotherapeutics Receives Immunology Innovation of the Year in the 2023 BioTech Breakthrough Awards Program
November 8, 2023
 · 
5 min read
FDA
Artiva Biotherapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of IND for AlloNK® Cell Therapy Candidate in Combination with Rituximab in Lupus Nephritis
August 16, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Artiva Biotherapeutics Presents Initial Data from First-in-Human Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of AB-101 at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting
May 25, 2023
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Artiva Biotherapeutics Announces Presentation of Data from First-in-Human Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of AB-101 at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting
April 26, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Beach
Artiva Biotherapeutics Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for AB-101
January 31, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Artiva Biotherapeutics Presents Preclinical Data for AB-101, an Optimized Allogeneic NK Cell Therapy Candidate, at SITC 2022 Annual Meeting
November 10, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Load More