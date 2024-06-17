SUBSCRIBE
Hexagon Bio

BioMidwest
Money on the Move: September 22 – 28
These life sciences companies are falling into some cold, hard investment cash.
September 29, 2021
4 min read
Kate Goodwin
Biotech Bay
GenEdit Uncloaks to Solve Gene Editing “Delivery Problem”
Kunwoo Lee has uncloaked his solution to the gene-editing “delivery problem” with $26 million in Series A funds for his company, GenEdit.
September 23, 2021
3 min read
Kate Goodwin
Look at these top life science startups.
Pharm Country
Top Life Science Startups to Watch in 2021
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
January 5, 2021
16 min read
Mark Terry
Biotech Bay
Hexagon Bio to Move into Clinic with $47 Million in Series A Financing
Hexagon Bio, a California-based biotechnology company turning nature’s DNA into medicines for cancers and infectious diseases with unmet needs, will move into clinical research with $47 million in Series A financing.
September 16, 2020
2 min read
Heather McKenzie
Hexagon Bio Raises $77.3 Million Series B Financing and Strengthens Leadership to Expand Novel Computational Discovery Platform and Advance Microbial Genome-Derived Small Molecules
February 14, 2023
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Hexagon Bio Raises $61 Million to Advance Novel Small-Molecule Medicines Mined from Microbial Genomes
September 22, 2021
3 min read