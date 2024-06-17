Cellarity
Novo Nordisk’s partnerships with Flagship Pioneering-backed Omega and Cellarity, each worth up to $532 million, will explore novel treatment approaches to obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
Funding rounds this week saw money flow into innovative drug discovery and delivery platforms, while pharma powerhouse Pfizer wrapped up two high-value neuro deals.
In the field of drug discovery, one must always begin with the target, right? Not if you ask Cellarity, a quickly emerging biotech company revolutionizing the drug development space.
The company uses computational modeling of cell behavior to treat disease, instead of going after a molecular target, redefining drug discovery through its cell-centric approach.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
