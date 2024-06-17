SUBSCRIBE
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Business
Novo Deepens Obesity, MASH Expertise in Deals Worth $1B with Two Flagship Biotechs
Novo Nordisk’s partnerships with Flagship Pioneering-backed Omega and Cellarity, each worth up to $532 million, will explore novel treatment approaches to obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
January 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
male hands with wrist watch is considered American dollars. Hands holding dollar cash. 1000 dollars in 100 bills in a man's hand close-up on a dark background. hundred
Business
Money on the Move: EnPlusOne, Cellarity, Voyager and More
Funding rounds this week saw money flow into innovative drug discovery and delivery platforms, while pharma powerhouse Pfizer wrapped up two high-value neuro deals.
October 5, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Genetown
Cellarity: Transforming Drug Development at the Confluence of Biology and Machine Learning
In the field of drug discovery, one must always begin with the target, right? Not if you ask Cellarity, a quickly emerging biotech company revolutionizing the drug development space.
June 4, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Fabrice Chouraqui, CEO of Cellarity
Business
Cellarity Takes in $123 Million to Drive Cell-Centric Drug Discovery Toward Clinic
The company uses computational modeling of cell behavior to treat disease, instead of going after a molecular target, redefining drug discovery through its cell-centric approach.
February 25, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Look at these top life science startups.
Pharm Country
Top Life Science Startups to Watch in 2021
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
January 5, 2021
 · 
16 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Cellarity Appoints Head of Platform to Advance Vision for Novel Drug Creation
May 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Cellarity to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Cellarity Appoints Dr. Gregory J. Moore to Board of Directors
June 6, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
Cellarity Strengthens Executive Leadership Team
April 11, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
Cellarity Announces Close of $121 Million Series C Financing
October 4, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Cellarity Releases Novel, Open-Source, Single-Cell Dataset and Invites the Machine Learning and Computational Biology Communities to Develop New Algorithms Capable of Learning Fundamental Rules of Cell Behavior
August 17, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Business
Cellarity Appoints Dr. Sandra Horning to Board of Directors
May 9, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
Cellarity Expands Leadership Team to Continue Evolution of a Breakthrough Platform to Encode Biology and Purposefully Create New Medicines
February 10, 2022
 · 
7 min read
Business
Cellarity Appoints Biopharmaceutical Executive Ian Estepan to its Board of Directors
December 8, 2021
 · 
5 min read