IPO Tracker 2026: Eikon Clocks Largest IPO Since 2024, Generate Follows as IPO Tap Opens

2025 was a slow year for IPOs, with only eight companies going public—the fewest in the industry’s post-pandemic era.

“We are likely in/entering a more discerning IPO marketplace where drug innovators with proven, later-stage assets/programs will have the necessary support to go public,” Michael Rachlin, senior managing director at FTI Consulting’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring unit, told BioSpace in January.

Still, Rachlin was optimistic about the market’s prospects in 2026, noting that IPOs will continue to be a crucial part of the biopharma industry, offering companies a robust way to raise funds to support their pipelines.

“The development and commercialization of novel and innovative drugs will continue to be a cornerstone of health and wellness, and a robust IPO market will continue to be an important factor for drug innovators to access capital and liquidity,” Rachlin said.

Follow along as BioSpace tracks the IPO landscape in 2026.

Generate:Biomedicines

Raise: None indicated yet

Public market debut: N/A

Flagship Pioneering–backed Generate:Biomedicines is planning to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol GENB. The AI-focused biotech announced its IPO in a Feb. 4 SEC filing but has yet to indicate how much it plans to make. BioSpace will update this tracker once such information becomes available.

The Massachusetts biotech will use its IPO haul primarily to advance its lead asset GB-0985, an anti-TSLP antibody, through the completion of two late-stage studies in severe asthma. The IPO earnings will also power a Phase 1b study for the asset in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Generate:Biomedicines will also funnel some of the IPO money to GB-4362 and GB-5267, both currently poised for Phase 1 development for cancer. The biotech expects to launch early-stage programs this year, according to its prospectus. The proceeds will also help Generate:Biomedcines develop its platform and technology, as well as generate other programs that it will then usher into IND-enabling development.

Eikon Therapeutics

Raise: $381 million

Public market debut: Feb. 5

Bringing in $381 million in an upsized offering—the largest IPO raise since 2024, eclipsing Aktis Oncology’s $318 million haul—Eikon Therapeutics is joining the Nasdaq Global Market to drum up stronger support for its cancer pipeline. The California-based biotech will trade under the symbol EIKN.

Headed by Merck alum Roger Perlmutter, Eikon is advancing its lead asset EIK1001, a dual agonist of TLR-7/8 for melanoma. Around $100 million of the IPO raise will go toward EIK1001 to power an ongoing Phase 2/3 registrational study in this indication, as well as additional trials in non-small cell lung cancer, according to a Jan. 28 SEC document.

Eikon will also advance EIK1003 and EIK1004, both PARP inhibitors, and the WRN helicase blocker EIK1005 through Phase 1/2 development.

AgomAb Therapeutics

Raise: $212.5 million

Public market debut: N/A

Also launching its Nasdaq bid is AgomAb Therapeutics, which is looking to raise $212.5 million, according to a Jan. 29 regulatory document. The Belgium biotech will trade under the symbol AGMB upon completion.

Around $120 million of the proceeds will help bank roll clinical development of the small-molecule ALK5 blocker ontunisertib, which is being tested for fibrostenosing Crohn’s disease. The drug is currently in Phase 2a development and a Phase 2b trial is set to start later this year. The IPO haul will help AgomAb push ontunisertib through the latter study.

Aside from its lead asset, the biotech also plans to use around $80 million to advance AGMB-447, another ALK5 inhibitor, for which a Phase 2 study in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is being planned. AgomAb will funnel the remaining IPO earnings into its preclinical pipeline as well as other corporate purposes.

SpyGlass Pharma

Raise: $150 million

Public market debut: N/A

Focused on developing novel therapies for eye diseases, SpyGlass pharma is looking to debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SGP with a $150 million IPO.

The proceeds will go toward its most mature candidate, the bimatoprost drug pad-intraocular lens system. Bimatoprost is a prostaglandin analog, and SpyGlass’ lens system allows the sustained delivery of this drug directly into the eye after being implanted during routine cataract surgery. The product is being developed to lower intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

SpyGlass in July 2025 kicked off two registrational trials for the investigational lens system, according to its prospectus, with enrollment expected to complete in 2027. A potential approval could come as early as 2028.

Veradermics

Raise: $256.3 million

Public market debut: Feb. 4

Just months after closing an oversubscribed $150 million series C last October, hair growth specialist Veradermics announced an IPO, targeting a $256.3 million raise and listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Veradermics is putting much of the expected proceeds behind lead drug candidate VDPHL01, an oral and extended-release version of minoxidil, to support approval and initial marketing activities.

Minoxidil has already been approved by the FDA for hair growth, but the biotech in its prospectus claims that VDPHL01 is better than currently commercialized drugs because the extended-release formulation maximizes minoxidil levels in the plasma. If approved, Veradermics expects VDPHL01 to be the first extended-release minoxidil for hair growth. The asset is currently in late-stage development.

Aside from VDPHL01, the IPO money will be used for “business development activities” and other corporate purposes. Veradermics is trading under the symbol MANE.

Aktis Oncology

Raise: $318 million

Public market debut: Jan. 9

Aktis Oncology opened the 2026 IPO class with a $318 million debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Jan. 9. The cancer-focused biotech is now publicly trading under the symbol AKTS.

The bulk of Aktis’ proceeds—around $140 million to $150 million—will go toward its investigational Actinium-225 radiopharma asset Ac-AKY-1189, which is currently in Phase 1b development for tumors positive for the Nectin-4 marker, according to a Jan. 7 regulatory filing.

The biotech will also allot $70 million to $80 million of its proceeds to advance another Actinium asset, dubbed Ac-AKY-2519, for B7-H3-expressing cancers. The remaining money will go toward general corporate purposes and will serve as working capital.

Aktis first announced its IPO plans late last year.