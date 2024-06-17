SUBSCRIBE
Kyverna’s Stock Price Surges Nearly 60% After Successful Upsized IPO
Investors drove up the price of Kyverna Therapeutics’ stock by 59% in its initial public offering on Thursday afternoon, the first day of trading, reaching a peak per-share price of $35.01.
February 9, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Kyverna’s $319M Upsized IPO Is Latest in Surge of Biotechs Going Public
On Thursday, Kyverna Therapeutics is debuting on the Nasdaq with an upsized initial public offering which the biotech will use to support its pipeline of anti-CD19 CAR T therapy candidates.
February 8, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Kyverna Looks to Go Public, Raise $182M Amid Surge in Biotech IPOs
Kyverna Therapeutics, the fifth biotech with plans for an initial public offering this year, will use the proceeds to support the development of its anti-CD19 CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases.
February 2, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Alto, Kyverna Join Growing Number of Biotech IPO Filings in 2024
Alto Neuroscience and Kyverna Therapeutics are following in the footsteps of CG Oncology, Metagenomi and Arrivent in seeking initial public offerings this year.
January 16, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Kyverna and Cabaletta are Repurposing CAR-T for Autoimmune Diseases
Researchers at Kyverna Therapeutics and Cabaletta Bio hope to repurpose CAR-T cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases.
February 28, 2023
3 min read
Hayley Shasteen
Voyager’s Al Sandrock, Alnylam’s Yvonne Greenstreet and More Share Their Predictions for 2023
BioSpace spoke with several leaders to gather their thoughts and predictions for the new year. Here is the first installment of this two-part series.
December 20, 2022
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Kyverna Files First IND to Leverage CAR-T Therapy for Lupus
Kyverna Therapeutics filed its first IND application this week to test the efficacy and tolerability of KYV-101, a CAR-T therapy for lupus nephritis.
October 20, 2022
4 min read
Mark Terry
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: Tessera, Tessa, Adial and More
This week’s Movers & Shakers includes Tessa and Adial bringing in new CEOs, while other companies strengthened their regulatory and medical teams with key appointments
August 25, 2022
6 min read
Alex Keown
BioSpace Speaks with R&D Leaders for World Lupus Day
In honor of World Lupus Day, BioSpace spoke with several companies making inroads in research and development for the treatment of the disease.
May 9, 2022
8 min read
Hayley Shasteen
Press Releases
Kyverna’s KYV-101 Receives U.S. FDA RMAT Designation for KYV-101 in the Treatment of Patients With Refractory Stiff-Person Syndrome
July 16, 2024
5 min read
Kyverna Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 14, 2024
8 min read
Kyverna Therapeutics to attend the 2024 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting in Denver, CO, With Data on KYV-101 in the Treatment of Patients with Neurological Autoimmune Diseases
April 11, 2024
7 min read
First-in-Disease Use of Kyverna Therapeutics’ KYV-101 in Patients With Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Published in Med
March 29, 2024
6 min read
Kyverna Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results
March 26, 2024
7 min read
Kyverna Therapeutics and Stanford University Agree to Evaluate KYV-101 in Patients with Non-Relapsing and Progressive Forms of Multiple Sclerosis
March 7, 2024
6 min read
Kyverna Therapeutics Congratulates Prof. G. Schett et al. on the Publication of a Case Series Follow-up of 15 Patients Living with Autoimmune Disease Treated With CAR T-Cell Therapy
February 22, 2024
4 min read
Kyverna Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
February 12, 2024
3 min read
Kyverna Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
February 7, 2024
4 min read
Kyverna Therapeutics Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for KYV-101 in the Treatment of Patients With Refractory Progressive Multiple Sclerosis
January 19, 2024
4 min read
