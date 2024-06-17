Kyverna Therapeutics
Investors drove up the price of Kyverna Therapeutics’ stock by 59% in its initial public offering on Thursday afternoon, the first day of trading, reaching a peak per-share price of $35.01.
On Thursday, Kyverna Therapeutics is debuting on the Nasdaq with an upsized initial public offering which the biotech will use to support its pipeline of anti-CD19 CAR T therapy candidates.
Kyverna Therapeutics, the fifth biotech with plans for an initial public offering this year, will use the proceeds to support the development of its anti-CD19 CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases.
Alto Neuroscience and Kyverna Therapeutics are following in the footsteps of CG Oncology, Metagenomi and Arrivent in seeking initial public offerings this year.
Researchers at Kyverna Therapeutics and Cabaletta Bio hope to repurpose CAR-T cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases.
BioSpace spoke with several leaders to gather their thoughts and predictions for the new year. Here is the first installment of this two-part series.
Kyverna Therapeutics filed its first IND application this week to test the efficacy and tolerability of KYV-101, a CAR-T therapy for lupus nephritis.
This week’s Movers & Shakers includes Tessa and Adial bringing in new CEOs, while other companies strengthened their regulatory and medical teams with key appointments
In honor of World Lupus Day, BioSpace spoke with several companies making inroads in research and development for the treatment of the disease.
