Exelixis, Inc.

Every Exelixis employee is united in an ambitious cause: to transform science into new treatments that give cancer patients and their families hope for the future. In this pursuit, we know our employees are our most valuable asset. As a diverse, growing team, everyone at Exelixis plays a role in advancing our mission through our innovative drug discovery, development and commercialization efforts. We take pride in our shared purpose, knowing the magnitude of our impact expands with every medicine we create and every form of cancer tumor type we treat.

After operating in the challenging biotech sector for nearly three decades, we’ve evolved into a multi-platform cancer company with a proven track record of resiliency in the face of adversity. The success of our flagship commercial product set us up on our journey to discover and develop next-generation cancer treatments, driven by our relentless pursuit of results for the patients we serve.

Cancer is our cause. Make it yours, too.

