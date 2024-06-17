SUBSCRIBE
Exelixis, Inc.

Every Exelixis employee is united in an ambitious cause: to transform science into new treatments that give cancer patients and their families hope for the future. In this pursuit, we know our employees are our most valuable asset. As a diverse, growing team, everyone at Exelixis plays a role in advancing our mission through our innovative drug discovery, development and commercialization efforts. We take pride in our shared purpose, knowing the magnitude of our impact expands with every medicine we create and every form of cancer tumor type we treat.

After operating in the challenging biotech sector for nearly three decades, we’ve evolved into a multi-platform cancer company with a proven track record of resiliency in the face of adversity. The success of our flagship commercial product set us up on our journey to discover and develop next-generation cancer treatments, driven by our relentless pursuit of results for the patients we serve.

Cancer is our cause. Make it yours, too.

1851 Harbor Bay Parkway
Alameda, California 94502 US
Tel: 650-837-7000
Pictured: Exelixis headquarters/Company courtesy
Drug Development
Roche, Exelixis Score Phase III Prostate Cancer Win for Cabometyx-Tecentriq Combo
In the CONTACT-02 pivotal trial, the combination of Exelixis’ Cabometyx and Roche’s Tecentriq reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 35% in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
January 25, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Exelixis headquarters/Company courtesy
Drug Development
Exelixis Ends Phase III Trial Early Due to ‘Dramatic’ Benefits in Neuroendocrine Tumors
Following a late-stage victory on Monday, Exelixis on Thursday reported another Phase III win for its tyrosine kinase inhibitor Cabometyx—this time in advanced neuroendocrine tumors.
August 25, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Roche Diagnostics building in California
Drug Development
Roche, Exelixis’ Drug Combo Bounces Back with Late-Stage Prostate Cancer Win
After sustaining two Phase III fails, Roche and Exelixis finally reported a late-stage win for their combination regimen of Tecentriq and Cabometyx in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
August 21, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Exelixis headquarters/Company courtesy
Policy
Hedge Fund Wages Proxy Battle with Exelixis Over R&D
Farallon Capital Management is waging a proxy battle with Exelixis over R&D spending. The hedge fund issued a letter to the company’s board of directors on Wednesday.
April 6, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Exelixis headquarters/Company courtesy
Drug Development
Roche, Exelixis Suffer Another Late-Stage Cancer Combo Failure
Phase III data showed the combination of Roche’s Tecentriq and Exelixis’ Cabometyx fell short of its primary endpoint in renal cell carcinoma.
March 3, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Exelixis/Roche Combo Fails to Improve Overall Survival in NSCLC
A combination of Exelixis’ cabozantinib and Roche’s Tecentriq missed the primary endpoint of overall survival in a Phase III study.
December 9, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Exelixis headquarters/Company courtesy
Business
Exelixis Inks Third Collaboration Deal in a Week, This Time with Catalent
Exelixis has inked a licensing agreement with Catalent to gain access to three of Catalent’s target programs with antibody and ADC candidates, the companies announced Thursday.
November 3, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Pictured: Exelixis headquarters/Company courtesy
Drug Development
Exelixis Drops $100M on Two Collaborations to Expand Cancer Pipeline
Flush with cash from the growing success of its chemotherapy drug, Exelixis dropped $100M on two collaboration deals this week to invest in promising early clinical assets.
November 2, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: 7 Deaths Halt MacroGenics’ Cancer Trial, Exelixis Shines in RCC
MacroGenics’ Phase II trial shuts down after a patient death believed to be related to enoblituzumab combo, while Exelixis’ Cabometyx combo improves PFS in renal cell carcinoma.
July 15, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
IN THE PRESS
Biotech Bay
Exelixis to Present at the William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference
May 28, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Policy
Exelixis Announces Settlement of CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) Patent Litigation with Cipla Limited and Cipla USA
May 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Exelixis to Webcast Fireside Chats as Part of Investor Conferences in May 2024
May 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Exelixis Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
February 6, 2024
 · 
26 min read
Biotech Bay
Exelixis to Webcast Fireside Chats as Part of Investor Conferences in February 2024
February 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Exelixis Announces Detailed Results of Phase 3 CONTACT-02 Pivotal Trial Evaluating Cabozantinib in Combination with Atezolizumab in Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Presented at ASCO GU 2024
January 25, 2024
 · 
18 min read
Job Trends
Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Combination with CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) Demonstrates Long-Term Survival Benefits After Four Years of Follow-Up in the CheckMate -9ER Trial in First-Line Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
January 22, 2024
 · 
60 min read
Biotech Bay
Exelixis Announces Preliminary Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results, Provides 2024 Financial Guidance, and Outlines Key Priorities and Milestones for 2024
January 7, 2024
 · 
18 min read
Biotech Bay
Exelixis to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 8, 2024
January 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Exelixis 2023 R&D Day: Science & Strategy to be Webcast on December 12, 2023
December 7, 2023
 · 
1 min read
