News   Job Trends

8 Companies Hiring in San Francisco

August 28, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Chantal Dresner
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline

iStock, bloodua

Looking for a biopharma job in San Francisco or South San Francisco? Check out the BioSpace list of eight companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.

Located within the Biotech Bay Hotbed, San Francisco and South San Francisco together are one of the largest life sciences hubs in the United States.

Regarding employment opportunities in San Francisco, the market has been tough: job postings live on the BioSpace website decreased 32% year over year in August.

However, there are always companies hiring. If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in San Francisco, check out the open positions at these eight companies.

  1. AbbVie has over two dozen job openings. Positions include senior principal research scientist; director, clinical pharmacology; and senior scientist I.
  2. Amgen has about 20 positions open. Roles include scientific associate director - PKDM and senior scientist - cardiometabolic disorders.
  3. IDEAYA Biosciences has a dozen job openings. Positions include senior medical director, patient safety and pharmacovigilance; director, intellectual property; and senior medical science liaison.
  4. Alumis has several open roles in South San Francisco. Jobs include research associate/senior research associate - in-vivo PK/PD; director, medical affairs; and associate director, biostatistics.
  5. SonoThera has several open roles, including senior medical writer, associate scientist - vector development and senior laboratory technician.
  6. Eli Lilly and Company has more than a dozen open roles, including senior scientist, discovery oncology (R2-R3) and associate director-clinical development, oncology.
  7. Maze Therapeutics has several positions open. Roles include medical director; associate director, regulatory affairs; and associate director, clinical operations - CKD.
  8. Sutro Biopharma is hiring a vice president, people and culture.

Want more job market insights? Subscribe to Career Insider to receive our quarterly life sciences job market reports, career advice and more.

Now hiring California
AbbVie Amgen IDEAYA Biosciences Alumis Inc. SonoThera Nurix Therapeutics Eli Lilly and Company Maze Therapeutics Sutro Biopharma, Inc
Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner is the vice president of marketing at BioSpace. She analyzes and reports on industry trends including jobs and hiring, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compensation benchmarking. You can reach her at chantal.dresner@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
