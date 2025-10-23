8 Companies Hiring Now in Regulatory

Looking for a job in regulatory? Check out the BioSpace list of eight companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Regulatory jobs at biopharma companies offer job security for biotech and pharma professionals, two talent acquisition experts recently told BioSpace.
Eric Celidonio, founder and managing partner of biopharma recruiting firm Sci.bio Recruiting, noted that the least vulnerable people are in development segments, including regulatory. Bryan Blair, vice president of life sciences at talent solutions firm GQR, said he’s seen increased demand for people to fill jobs in that space. He also noted that there’s a need for biopharma professionals with regulatory knowledge at biotechs and pharmas due to ongoing changes at the FDA.
BioSpace data for September show that regulatory job postings live on the website ticked down slightly year over year, falling 9%. That said, demand continues in 2025 and was up slightly last month.
If you’re interested in working in regulatory at a biopharma, check out the open positions at these eight companies.
- AbbVie has over 30 openings. Jobs include principal research scientist-modeling and simulation in Irvine, California; senior counsel, U.S. policy legal in Washington, D.C.; and patent paralegal in Waltham, Massachusetts.
- Amgen has around a dozen positions available. Roles include senior associate paralegal, corporate litigation in Washington, D.C.; counsel-global commercial operations law in Thousand Oaks, California; and observational research, director-obesity in Washington, D.C.
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical has several openings. Jobs include regulatory global labeling director in San Rafael, California; senior manager, global trade compliance operations, a remote role; and head of regulatory advertising and promotion in San Rafael.
- Eli Lilly has over a dozen open positions. Roles include advisor research scientist (purification)-ADN RAMP team in Indianapolis; clinical research physician in Boston; and technical business integrator-legal in Indianapolis.
- Insmed has several openings. Jobs include senior research associate, lab technician in San Diego; executive director, regulatory affairs CMC in Bridgewater, New Jersey; and director, regulatory affairs-gene therapy in San Diego.
- Moderna has around a dozen open positions. Roles include director, cancer vaccines research in Cambridge, Massachusetts; systems engineer, digital for research and technical development in Norwood, Massachusetts; and senior director, litigation in Cambridge.
- Regeneron has about a dozen openings. Jobs include director, corporate counsel-privacy/transactions in Cambridge; senior director, regulatory intelligence in Rensselaer, New York; and senior manager environmental compliance in Tarrytown, New York.
- Takeda has over a dozen open positions. Roles include head of research quality in Boston; senior manager, USBU ethics and compliance learning and engagement in Lexington, Massachusetts; and regulatory data steward, a remote job.
Want more job market insights? Subscribe to Career Insider to receive our quarterly life sciences job market reports, career advice and more.