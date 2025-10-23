8 Companies Hiring Now in Regulatory

Regulatory jobs at biopharma companies offer job security for biotech and pharma professionals, two talent acquisition experts recently told BioSpace.

Eric Celidonio, founder and managing partner of biopharma recruiting firm Sci.bio Recruiting, noted that the least vulnerable people are in development segments, including regulatory. Bryan Blair, vice president of life sciences at talent solutions firm GQR, said he’s seen increased demand for people to fill jobs in that space. He also noted that there’s a need for biopharma professionals with regulatory knowledge at biotechs and pharmas due to ongoing changes at the FDA.

BioSpace data for September show that regulatory job postings live on the website ticked down slightly year over year, falling 9%. That said, demand continues in 2025 and was up slightly last month.

If you’re interested in working in regulatory at a biopharma, check out the open positions at these eight companies.