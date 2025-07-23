11 Companies Hiring in California

Looking for a biopharma job in California? Check out the BioSpace list of 11 companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Home to the Biotech Bay and Biotech Beach hotbeds, California is a major player in the life sciences scene. Although employment growth in the state slowed in 2024, the roughly 345,000 jobs in the industry still led the nation, according to the California Life Sciences 2025 sector report.
Similarly, while job postings live on the BioSpace website for California slowed down 38% year over year in June, there are still hundreds of posted opportunities for biopharma professionals looking for work.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in California, check out the open positions at these 11 companies.
- AbbVie has several dozen openings. Jobs include clinical scientist II in Irvine, director of clinical pharmacology in San Francisco and senior manager of statistical programming in Irvine.
- Amgen has several dozen roles available. Positions include associate scientist in Thousand Oaks, scientific business analyst-research informatics in San Francisco and senior machine learning engineer in Thousand Oaks.
- Codexis has three open three jobs in Redwood City: a director of business development, a process development research associate III and a principal process engineer-flow biocatalysis for oligonucleotide synthesis
- CSL is hiring quality specialists in Riverside and Stockton and has several remote positions, including medical science liaison, coagulation, for the Western U.S. region.
- Eli Lilly has around a dozen openings. Jobs include senior advisor/scientific director-medicinal chemistry for early molecule discovery in San Diego; director/senior director-machine learning for large molecule discovery in San Diego; and pharmaceutical sales representative-associate territory manager, cardiometabolic health in Victorville.
- Insmed has several positions available. Roles include senior process engineer in San Diego; associate director, medical science liaison for the West, based in Los Angeles; and senior scientist, downstream process development in San Diego.
- Grail has several openings. Jobs include staff software engineer-commercial software in Menlo Park, senior clinical data manager in Menlo Park and director of product security-software systems development, a hybrid role out of Menlo Park.
- Lundbeck has several positions available. Roles include director of chemical biology in La Jolla; psychiatry account manager for Oakland, based in Oakland; and multispecialty area sales manager for Southern California, based in San Diego.
- Takeda has several dozen openings, many of them remote. Jobs include senior quality analyst, nights, in Los Angeles; director of strategic partnerships and outsourcing enablement (remote); and QC lab support specialist in Thousand Oaks.
- Terray has multiple positions available. Roles include scientist, assessing new technologies in Monrovia, procurement lead in Monrovia and principal scientist, molecular design (remote).
- Valentia Analytical is hiring an analytical scientist in Fremont.
