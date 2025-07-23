11 Companies Hiring in California

Home to the Biotech Bay and Biotech Beach hotbeds, California is a major player in the life sciences scene. Although employment growth in the state slowed in 2024 , the roughly 345,000 jobs in the industry still led the nation, according to the California Life Sciences 2025 sector report .

Similarly, while job postings live on the BioSpace website for California slowed down 38% year over year in June, there are still hundreds of posted opportunities for biopharma professionals looking for work.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in California, check out the open positions at these 11 companies.