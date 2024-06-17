SUBSCRIBE
OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc.’s discovery platform provides pharmaceutical industry partners access to diverse antibody repertoires and high-throughput screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is the Biological Intelligence™ (BI) of our proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat®, OmniChicken® and OmniMouse® that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. OmniFlic® (transgenic rat) and OmniClic® (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur™ features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets.

We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry and they are optimally leveraged through computational antigen design and immunization methods, paired with high-throughput single B cell phenotypic screening and mining of next-generation sequencing datasets with custom algorithms to identify fully human antibodies with superior performance and developability characteristics.

An established core competency focused on ion channels and transporters further differentiates our technology and creates opportunities in emerging target classes. OmniAb antibodies have been leveraged across modalities, including bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates and others.

The OmniAb suite of technologies span from BI-powered repertoire generation to cutting edge antibody discovery and optimization offering a highly efficient and customizable end-to-end solution for the growing discovery needs of the global pharmaceutical industry.

5980 Horton Street
Suite 600
Emeryville, CA 94608 US
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
