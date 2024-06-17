Arcus Biosciences, Inc.
Gilead Sciences and Arcus Biosciences have amended their collaboration agreement in an effort to accelerate an anti-TIGIT program, the companies announced Monday.
A combination of Gilead Sciences’ domvanalimab and Arcus Biosciences’ zimberelimab, along with chemo, has shown an “encouraging” overall response rate in a mid-stage study.
Biopharma companies buying stock in one another did not used to be an unusual practice, but experts told BioSpace this is becoming less common due to greater market volatility.
Arcus Biosciences and its collaboration partner Gilead Sciences announced during Arcus’ third-quarter report that the company had modified its ARC-10 Phase III trial.
Genentech’s flop of its anti-TIGIT drug has cast a shadow of doubt over the numerous companies in the process of developing their own anti-TIGIT drugs.
“I hope to thread the needle between pricing responsibly and achieving profitability,” Jarrett said.
Gilead Sciences announced it exercised its options to three of Arcus Biosciences’ programs. Two are anti-TIGIT molecules, domvanalimab and AB308, and the other is etrumadenant and quemliclustat.
This year – 2021 – will be a transformational year, Rosen predicted, citing three important milestones.
