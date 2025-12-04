7 Companies Hiring in South San Francisco

Job listings in the area have ticked up in the last month. These seven companies are hiring in South San Francisco right now, including scientist and clinical roles.
Located in Biotech Bay, South San Francisco is one of the most research-intensive life sciences hubs in the country.
Regarding employment opportunities in South San Francisco, job postings live on the BioSpace website have ticked up in the last month, though they are still down compared to November 2024.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in South San Francisco, check out the open positions at these seven companies.
- SonoThera has several roles listed including director, in vivo operations and senior project manager.
- AbbVie has more than two dozen jobs listed including several internships.
- IDEAYA Biosciences is hiring a director, intellectual property.
- Amgen is looking to fill several scientist roles at different levels.
- Marea Therapeutics has several roles including a clinical trial manager role.
- Alumis has two roles listed; senior medical director and director, program management.
- GABAeron is looking for a senior director - regulatory affairs and scientistm neurodegenerative disease models.
