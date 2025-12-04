SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Job Trends

7 Companies Hiring in South San Francisco

December 4, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Chantal Dresner
Aerial view of South San Francisco, California/iSt

CHENG FENG CHIANG/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Job listings in the area have ticked up in the last month. These seven companies are hiring in South San Francisco right now, including scientist and clinical roles.

Located in Biotech Bay, South San Francisco is one of the most research-intensive life sciences hubs in the country.

Regarding employment opportunities in South San Francisco, job postings live on the BioSpace website have ticked up in the last month, though they are still down compared to November 2024.

BioSpace Jobs Live, South San Francisco, November 2024-November 2025

BioSpace Jobs Live, South San Francisco, November 2024-November 2025

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in South San Francisco, check out the open positions at these seven companies.

  1. SonoThera has several roles listed including director, in vivo operations and senior project manager.
  2. AbbVie has more than two dozen jobs listed including several internships.
  3. IDEAYA Biosciences is hiring a director, intellectual property.
  4. Amgen is looking to fill several scientist roles at different levels.
  5. Marea Therapeutics has several roles including a clinical trial manager role.
  6. Alumis has two roles listed; senior medical director and director, program management.
  7. GABAeron is looking for a senior director - regulatory affairs and scientistm neurodegenerative disease models.

Want more job market insights? Subscribe to Career Insider to receive our quarterly life sciences job market reports, career advice and more.

California Now hiring
SonoThera AbbVie Amgen Marea Therapeutics IDEAYA Biosciences Alumis Inc.
Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner is the vice president of marketing at BioSpace. She analyzes and reports on industry trends including jobs and hiring, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compensation benchmarking. You can reach her at chantal.dresner@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Prasad’s Leaked FDA Memo, Alzheimer’s Ups and Downs, Next-Gen Obesity Drugs
December 3, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Direction uncertainty with a landscape of confused tangled roads and highways and a group of traffic signs competing for influence as a symbol of the challenges of planning a strategy for success.
Regulatory
Experts Decry Prasad Memo’s Lack of Transparency as Vaccine Stocks Dip
December 2, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Valneva Terminates 30 Amid Site Closure
December 1, 2025
 · 
92 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Businessmen helping their friend climbing the rock, teamwork, partnership in business concept
Cell Therapy
6 Companies Hanging On in Cell Therapy
December 1, 2025
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac