Nicoya is a Canadian biotechnology company dedicated to improving human life by helping scientists succeed.

Established in 2012, Nicoya was founded by Ryan Denomme in his relentless pursuit to use nanotechnology to increase the affordability and ease of use of scientific instruments.

Within 10 years, Nicoya has grown to a team of 100+ employees who have extensive experience working at the forefront of nanotechnology and biotechnology sectors. Nicoya develops innovative and accessible biosensor technology for in-depth characterization of biomolecular interactions. Alto, the world’s first digital high-throughput benchtop SPR instrument, is capable of accelerating drug discovery using a fraction of sample volume traditionally required for biomolecular interaction analyses.

Alto helps biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies go-to-market faster with increased efficiency and success early in their product pipelines.

Join us on our mission to improve human life by helping scientists to succeed. For job opportunities, see our webpage at