California Life Sciences Association

Illustration showing a hand holding binoculars against a green background
Job Trends
California’s Jobs Outlook: Life Sciences Sector Inching Toward Recovery?
While many describe California as having a tough life sciences market, there’s some optimism that employment opportunities will improve soon, according to California Life Sciences President and CEO Mike Guerra.
August 1, 2024
5 min read
Angela Gabriel
Employer Resources
BioSpace Introduces Diversity in Life Sciences Content Series
This summer, BioSpace will release a series of reports looking at the current state of diversity and inclusion in the life sciences.
May 24, 2022
4 min read
Heather McKenzie
Business
Biopharma Industry Continues to Address Inequality, Inequity in the Life Sciences
The biopharma industry strives to bring in more voices at the corporate level and clinical trials. But, there is still a long way to go, especially with companies helmed by minorities.
May 28, 2021
3 min read
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Nov. 22
Pharma and biotech companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with this week’s appointments.
November 21, 2019
5 min read
Alex Keown
Job Trends
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: April 26
Companies strengthen leadership teams with C-suite and boards of directors appointments, with new hires at Sandoz, Mission Bio, SkinBio, Epic Sciences, and more.
April 25, 2019
4 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Bay Area BioGENEius Biotechnology Competition: An Interview with CLSI’s Lori Lindburg
The California life Sciences Institutes (CLSI) recently named the winners of the 2019 Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Challenge. This challenge is a Bay Area competition for high school students that focuses on the students’ individual research projects in the life sciences.Lori Lindburg, president and chief executive officer of CLSI, took time to speak with BioSpace about the organization and the Challenge.
April 19, 2019
4 min read
Mark Terry
Pharm Country
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: March 22
Biotech and pharma companies make appointments to strengthen executive teams, with moves at Sanofi, Forma, Orchard, CLSA, Sangamo, and more.
March 21, 2019
6 min read
Alex Keown
Policy
California Life Sciences Association Names Three Life Science Champions
The life sciences industry is incredibly important to the financial ecosystem of the Golden State. Last year the industry generated total annual revenue of $177.1 billion in the state.
March 18, 2019
4 min read
Alex Keown
Job Trends
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: March 8
Perhaps the biggest mover and shaker announcement this week was the unexpected resignation of Scott Gottlieb, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Gottlieb will leave his post later this month to spend more time with his family.
March 7, 2019
5 min read
Alex Keown
Business
California’s top scientific innovators selected as finalists for the 20th annual California Life Sciences Pantheon Awards
October 2, 2023
2 min read
Business
California Life Sciences appoints Brent Fisk as Senior Vice President of Government Relations and External Affairs
July 10, 2023
2 min read
Biotech Bay
California Life Sciences announces 19th annual Pantheon Award Winners
November 4, 2022
2 min read
Policy
Biocom California Joins Legal Challenge to Department of Health and Human Services’ Most Favored Nation Interim Final Rule for Drug Pricing
December 4, 2020
3 min read
Policy
Leading State Life Sciences Associations Express Concerns with CMS’ Rule on Medicaid Value-Based Agreements
July 20, 2020
2 min read
Biotech Bay
California Life Sciences Association Coordinates Critical PPE Supplies to Essential Companies
June 10, 2020
4 min read
Business
California Life Sciences Association Hires Patrick Henning as Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Public Affairs
December 19, 2019
5 min read
Policy
California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) Praises House Action to Fully Repeal Medical Device Tax
December 17, 2019
4 min read
Policy
CLSA Disappointed by House Passage of H.R. 3, Legislation That Will Short-Circuit Treatments for Patients and California Innovation
December 12, 2019
3 min read
Business
California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) Adds Leaders from AbbVie, Merck and Lasana Partners to Board of Directors
November 20, 2019
5 min read
