California Life Sciences Association
While many describe California as having a tough life sciences market, there’s some optimism that employment opportunities will improve soon, according to California Life Sciences President and CEO Mike Guerra.
This summer, BioSpace will release a series of reports looking at the current state of diversity and inclusion in the life sciences.
The biopharma industry strives to bring in more voices at the corporate level and clinical trials. But, there is still a long way to go, especially with companies helmed by minorities.
Pharma and biotech companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with this week’s appointments.
Companies strengthen leadership teams with C-suite and boards of directors appointments, with new hires at Sandoz, Mission Bio, SkinBio, Epic Sciences, and more.
The California life Sciences Institutes (CLSI) recently named the winners of the 2019 Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Challenge. This challenge is a Bay Area competition for high school students that focuses on the students’ individual research projects in the life sciences.Lori Lindburg, president and chief executive officer of CLSI, took time to speak with BioSpace about the organization and the Challenge.
Biotech and pharma companies make appointments to strengthen executive teams, with moves at Sanofi, Forma, Orchard, CLSA, Sangamo, and more.
The life sciences industry is incredibly important to the financial ecosystem of the Golden State. Last year the industry generated total annual revenue of $177.1 billion in the state.
Perhaps the biggest mover and shaker announcement this week was the unexpected resignation of Scott Gottlieb, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Gottlieb will leave his post later this month to spend more time with his family.
