Carmot Therapeutics, Inc.
Carmot has been acquired by Roche in early 2024, making the company a member of the Roche Group. Carmot Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is focused on advancing life-changing therapeutics for people with obesity and diabetes. We are utilizing Chemotype Evolution, a pioneering drug discovery platform, to identify novel incretin receptor signaling targets to develop a broad pipeline of therapeutics that have the potential to produce significant weight loss and improved glycemic control. We have three clinical candidates: CT-388, CT-868 and CT-996.
740 Heinz Avenue
Berkeley, California 94710 US
