Carmot Therapeutics, Inc.

Carmot has been acquired by Roche in early 2024, making the company a member of the Roche Group. Carmot Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is focused on advancing life-changing therapeutics for people with obesity and diabetes. We are utilizing Chemotype Evolution, a pioneering drug discovery platform, to identify novel incretin receptor signaling targets to develop a broad pipeline of therapeutics that have the potential to produce significant weight loss and improved glycemic control. We have three clinical candidates: CT-388, CT-868 and CT-996.

740 Heinz Avenue
Berkeley, California 94710 US
IN THE PRESS
Business
Carmot Therapeutics Appoints Charles W. Newton to Board of Directors
July 19, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Beach
Carmot Therapeutics Highlights Clinical Data from its Pipeline of Treatments for Obesity and Diabetes at the 83rd American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions
June 23, 2023
 · 
8 min read
Business
Carmot Therapeutics Appoints Michael Gray as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
June 6, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Carmot Therapeutics Raises $150 Million in Series E Equity Financing to Advance its Pipeline of Treatments for Obesity and Diabetes
May 25, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Carmot Therapeutics to Present Clinical Data from its Pipeline of Treatments for Obesity and Diabetes at the 83rd American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions
May 23, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
Carmot Therapeutics Launches Spin-Off, Kimia Therapeutics, to Focus on Metabolic Disease
January 5, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Business
Carmot Therapeutics Announces Significant Leadership Team Expansion with Anne Phillips, MD, FRCPC Previously SVP Novo Nordisk, Joining the Board of Directors and Heather Turner, J.D. Joining as COO
September 21, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Carmot Therapeutics closes $160 million Series D financing to advance clinical pipeline of novel incretin receptor modulators
July 26, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Carmot Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1 Trial to Treat Type 2 Diabetes
December 19, 2018
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Carmot Therapeutics Announces Close of Series B Financing
January 17, 2018
 · 
2 min read
