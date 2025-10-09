9 Companies Hiring in Oncology

Biopharma job seekers looking to work in high-growth areas may want to consider oncology, if they haven’t already. The global oncology market is projected to nearly double by 2034, according to Towards Healthcare .

Oncology also has something to offer to those seeking job security , according to Bryan Blair, vice president of life sciences at talent solutions firm GQR. He recently told BioSpace that the specialty will always be a safe bet given the need for continued innovation to treat cancer as cancer cells mutate.

“In terms of safety, that’s probably just about as safe as they come is oncology,” Blair said. “I don’t think that we’ll ever see massive reductions in companies’ oncology portfolios compared to other areas.”

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech doing oncology work, check out the open positions at these nine companies.