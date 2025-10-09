9 Companies Hiring in Oncology

Looking for a job in oncology? Check out the BioSpace list of nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Biopharma job seekers looking to work in high-growth areas may want to consider oncology, if they haven’t already. The global oncology market is projected to nearly double by 2034, according to Towards Healthcare.
Oncology also has something to offer to those seeking job security, according to Bryan Blair, vice president of life sciences at talent solutions firm GQR. He recently told BioSpace that the specialty will always be a safe bet given the need for continued innovation to treat cancer as cancer cells mutate.
“In terms of safety, that’s probably just about as safe as they come is oncology,” Blair said. “I don’t think that we’ll ever see massive reductions in companies’ oncology portfolios compared to other areas.”
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech doing oncology work, check out the open positions at these nine companies.
- AbbVie has over 20 open positions. Jobs include director, clinical pharmacology (oncology) in San Francisco; medical director, oncology and specialty patient safety in Chicago; and associate director, oncology nurse educator in Jacksonville, Florida.
- Amgen has more than a dozen roles available. Positions include senior oncology specialist-hematology in Columbus, Ohio; senior principal scientist-global diagnostic development lead in Washington, D.C.; and global safety senior manager, hematology oncology (remote).
- Daiichi Sankyo has over 20 openings. Jobs include director, translational pathology in Basking Ridge, New Jersey; associate director, global oncology medical affairs, medical analytics in Basking Ridge; and oncology clinical educator-Great Plains in Denver.
- Foundation Medicine has about a dozen positions available. Roles include principal scientist, clinical development in Boston; biostatistician (remote); and senior director-clinical trials, clinical development in Boston.
- IDEAYA Biosciences has around 10 openings in San Francisco. Jobs include vice president, early oncology clinical development; senior director, biostatistics; and senior director, regulatory CMC.
- Moderna has about 10 open positions in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Roles include senior scientist, cancer vaccine and bioinformatics research; director, cancer vaccines research; and 2026 co-op, clinical biomarkers, oncology.
- Recursion has multiple openings. Jobs include staff computational biologist, a hybrid role in either Salt Lake City or New York; two executive director, translational biology roles, one in Salt Lake City and one in New York; and global head, oncology development in New York.
- Regeneron has around 30 roles available. Positions include senior manager, clinical scientist, oncology in Tarrytown, New York; vice president, regulatory affairs strategy-oncology and hematology in Tarrytown; and senior manager clinical study lead (oncology) in Armonk, New York.
- Takeda has over 20 openings. Jobs include learning and development lead, polycythemia vera (PV), US oncology in Boston; senior manager, ethics and compliance operations, oncology in Cambridge; and associate director: tumor biology lab, ODDU in Boston.
