Merck & Co.

  • 2022 Best Places to Work
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
  • 2024 Best Places to Work
213 E Grand Avenue, South San Francisco, CA 33 Avenue Louis Pasteur, Boston, MA 320 Bent St, Cambridge, MA 02141 US
NEWS
Merck Research Laboratories in South San Francisco, California
Lung Cancer
Merck Halts Phase III Trial of Keytruda, Anti-TIGIT Combo in Small Cell Lung Cancer
The pharma said Thursday it is stopping a late-stage study of its blockbuster Keytruda plus the anti-TIGIT antibody vibostolimab and chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, following a recommendation from an independent data monitoring committee.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Vaccines
Gardasil Chinese Distribution Issue Still a Mystery to Analysts
After Merck noted the issue in its Q2 earnings call without providing specifics, analysts are left in the dark about the HPV vaccine’s future in China.
August 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Deals
Daiichi Pays Merck $170M for T-Cell Engager, Expands ADC Partnership
After dropping $4 billion on a deal with the Japanese company last year, Merck is getting back some of its investment as Daiichi Sankyo buys into a Phase I/II T-cell engager therapy acquired from Harpoon Therapeutics.
August 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Podcasts
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
Second-quarter earnings season continues with Big Pharma beating Wall Street expectations, the author of an encrypted email sent to BioSpace has a proposal for Moderna and Merck, Roche and Viking seek quicker entry to the obesity market, and AAIC is in full swing.
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bill and graph
Earnings
Pfizer, Merck Beat Wall Street Expectations Amid Strong Biopharma Q2 Earnings Season
Second-quarter revenues were better than analysts expected as Merck reported 16% growth for its blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda, while Pfizer benefited from its ongoing cost-cutting efforts and sales of its COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid.
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
The EMA's former headquarters in London
Regulatory
Merck’s Keytruda in Combo With Padcev Granted CHMP Positive Opinion in Urothelial Carcinoma
The combination therapy is one step closer to becoming a potential new first-line standard of care for patients with unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma in Europe.
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of two hands about to shake with Moderna and Merck buildings in the background
Deals
Should Merck Buy Out Moderna on Keytruda–Cancer Vaccine Partnership?
A longtime biopharma exec and Moderna shareholder argues in an anonymous email to the companies’ CFOs that they have a fiduciary responsibility to close the deal. Analysts say the proposal is interesting but “too simplistic.”
July 24, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Merck Research Laboratories in South San Francisco, California
RSV
Merck Challenges AstraZeneca, Sanofi With Phase IIb/III Data for RSV Antibody
Merck’s clesrovimab lowered the risk of medically attended lower respiratory infections associated with RSV infection when used in infants, according to topline results announced Tuesday.
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcasts
FDA Approves Lilly’s Donanemab While Rejections Highlight Manufacturing Issues
Two CRLs from the FDA last week cited concerns with third-party manufacturers, while Indian CDMOs may make a bid for U.S. business if there is a decoupling from Chinese companies under the BIOSECURE Act.
July 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
IO Biotech Announces New Head and Neck Cohort Data Accepted for Presentation at ESMO Congress 2024
July 26, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Prelude Therapeutics Announces Clinical Collaboration with Merck to Evaluate PRT3789
July 9, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
N-Power Medicine Collaborates with Merck to Expand Oncologist and Patient Access to Clinical Trials
July 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Merck and Orion Announce Mutual Exercise of Option Providing Merck Global Exclusive Rights to Opevesostat, an Investigational CYP11A1 Inhibitor, for the Treatment of Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
July 1, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Business
Moderna & Merck Announce 3-Year Data For mRNA-4157 (V940) in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab)
June 3, 2024
 · 
60 min read
Pharm Country
FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Application for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment of Patients With Unresectable Advanced or Metastatic Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma
May 29, 2024
 · 
51 min read
Deals
Merck to Acquire EyeBio
May 29, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Business
Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2024 Dividend
May 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Merck Announces Phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 Trial Met its Overall Survival (OS) Endpoint in Patients With High-Risk Early-Stage Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)
May 28, 2024
 · 
53 min read
Pharm Country
Merck to Present New Data at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting Demonstrating Advancements in Novel Oncology Treatment Approaches Across Broad Portfolio and Diverse Pipeline
May 15, 2024
 · 
79 min read
