SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Ensoma

NEWS
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2022
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
January 4, 2022
 · 
19 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Ensoma CEO Emile Nuwaysir/Courtesy Ensoma
Business
Ensoma Taps Gene Therapy Leader as First CEO
After guiding BlueRock Therapeutics and its potential Parkinson’s disease stem cell therapy into the clinic and to a $1 billion acquisition by Bayer, Emile Nuwaysir is taking on gene therapy startup Ensoma as CEO.
October 11, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Ensoma Launches with $70 Million Series A and Takeda Licensing Deal
As part of the Takeda deal, Ensoma will do preclinical research for therapies in up to five rare disease indications, and both companies will work on Investigational New Drug-enabling studies.
February 11, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Zipkin
IN THE PRESS
Business
Ensoma Appoints Accomplished Company Builder and Product Developer, Jim Burns, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer
May 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Ensoma Closes Series B Extension, Bringing Total Round to $135 Million
May 16, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Deals
Ensoma Announces Closing of Twelve Bio Acquisition
February 9, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Deals
Ensoma Announces $85 Million Financing and Agreement to Acquire Twelve Bio to Advance Portfolio of In Vivo Engineered Cellular Medicines
January 5, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Business
Ensoma Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board with Leaders in Oncology and Primary Immune Deficiencies
October 28, 2021
 · 
5 min read
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2022
  • 2024 Best Places to Work
JOBS