BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
After guiding BlueRock Therapeutics and its potential Parkinson’s disease stem cell therapy into the clinic and to a $1 billion acquisition by Bayer, Emile Nuwaysir is taking on gene therapy startup Ensoma as CEO.
As part of the Takeda deal, Ensoma will do preclinical research for therapies in up to five rare disease indications, and both companies will work on Investigational New Drug-enabling studies.
