SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Akebia Therapeutics

NEWS
Businessman rejecting money in white envelope offered by his partner in the dark, anti bribery concept - panoramic banner
Drug Pricing
Akebia Ends Deal With CSL Vifor, Unveils Hefty Price Tag for CKD Anemia Drug Vafseo
Akebia Therapeutics on Thursday said it regained full U.S. rights to its chronic kidney disease anemia drug Vafseo, which the biotech has priced at around $15,500 per year.
July 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: FDA signage at its office in Washington, DC
FDA
Akebia’s CKD Anemia Drug Ends Tough Regulatory Path with FDA Approval
After an initial rejection due to safety issues, followed by a dispute and deferred actions, Akebia Therapeutics on Wednesday finally won the FDA’s nod for vadadustat as a treatment for anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.
March 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Orchard, ITF, Merck and More
The FDA will close out a hectic month of March with a flurry of target action dates, including ones for lymphoma and CKD anemia treatments.
March 13, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA/Courtesy: Grandbrothers, Adobe Stock
Drug Development
FDA Gives Akebia Glimmer of Hope for Rejected CKD-Related Anemia Drug
Akebia announced it will submit a new NDA targeting CKD patients on dialysis, which will not involve additional trials.
May 30, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Courtesy of Getty Images
Drug Development
Akebia’s Appeal for Anemia in CKD Drug Delayed Again
Akebia Therapeutics announced another delay Tuesday in a series of setbacks for vadadustat, being developed to treat anemia linked to chronic kidney disease.
February 21, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lisa Munger
Al Drago/CQ Roll Call
Business
Akebia Files Formal Dispute Resolution Request with FDA Over Rejected CKD Drug
Akebia Therapeutics has submitted a Formal Dispute Resolution Request with the FDA regarding the rejection of vadadustat in anemia due to chronic kidney disease.
November 6, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Sometimes, Clinical Trials Miss the Mark: Neurocrine, Akebia, Eliem and Athira
This week, drugs developed by Neurocrine Biosciences, Akebia, Eliem and Athira all failed to meet expectations in clinical trials.
August 5, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Courtesy of Getty Images
Business
Akebia Regains Rights to Anemia Drug After Otsuka Partnership Dissolves
Otsuka Pharmaceutical terminated a deal with Akebia Therapeutics, which ends the U.S. and ex-U.S. vadadustat Collaboration and License Agreements.
July 1, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Courtesy of Getty Images
Business
Akebia Terminates License Agreements with Otsuka
Akebia Therapeutics’s partner Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. announced plans to terminate its global license agreements with Akebia for vadadustat.
May 16, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Load More
AWARDS
  • 2022 Best Places to Work
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Genetown
Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - June 03, 2024
June 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Akebia Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
May 23, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Akebia Therapeutics to Present at the 2nd Annual HCW Bioconnect Investor Conference
May 14, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Akebia Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
May 9, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Business
Akebia Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Discuss Recent Business Highlights
May 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 01, 2024
May 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 02, 2024
April 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
FDA
Vafseo® approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis-dependent adult patients
March 28, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Policy
Akebia Receives FDA Approval of Vafseo® (vadadustat) Tablets for the Treatment of Anemia due to Chronic Kidney Disease in Adult Patients on Dialysis
March 27, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Business
Akebia Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
March 14, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Load More