FogPharma’s latest financing round will help fund the ongoing clinical development of the company’s potential first-in-class intracellular TCF-blocking β-catenin inhibitor being evaluated in a Phase I/II study.
Nearly eight months after leaving his post as head of R&D at Johnson & Johnson, Mathai Mammen has found a new job as CEO of cancer focused FogPharma.
Cambridge Discovery Park Building 400-500 Will be New Headquarters for FogPharma and LifeMine Therapeutics
The Bulfinch Companies, Inc. announced it has signed a 114,490 SF lease with FogPharma in building 400 at Cambridge Discovery Park.
Pharma and biotech companies strengthen their leadership teams with new hires at Immunocore, Eisai, Kyn, Bicycle, and more.
