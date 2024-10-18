SUBSCRIBE
FogPharma

Pictured: Cancer cell surrounded by cytokines/iSto
Drug Development
FogPharma Raises $145M in Series E Financing, Targets Solid Tumors
FogPharma’s latest financing round will help fund the ongoing clinical development of the company’s potential first-in-class intracellular TCF-blocking β-catenin inhibitor being evaluated in a Phase I/II study.
March 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Business
Mathai Mammen Finds New Home at FogPharma
Nearly eight months after leaving his post as head of R&D at Johnson & Johnson, Mathai Mammen has found a new job as CEO of cancer focused FogPharma.
March 31, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Cambridge Discovery Park Building 400-500 Will be New Headquarters for FogPharma and LifeMine Therapeutics
The Bulfinch Companies, Inc. announced it has signed a 114,490 SF lease with FogPharma in building 400 at Cambridge Discovery Park.
June 12, 2019
 · 
4 min read
Job Trends
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: May 10
Pharma and biotech companies strengthen their leadership teams with new hires at Immunocore, Eisai, Kyn, Bicycle, and more.
May 9, 2019
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Serial Biotech Entrepreneur to Helm Biotech Startup FogPharma After Retiring From Harvard
Business
February 23, 2017
 · 
3 min read
Business
FogPharma and ARTBIO Announce Collaboration to Co-Develop Multiple Helicon™-Enabled Alpha-Particle Radioligand Therapies for the Treatment of Cancer
May 14, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
FogPharma Announces $145 Million Financing to Support Ongoing Clinical Development of FOG-001 and Accelerate Helicon Peptide Portfolio
March 1, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
FogPharma to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
FogPharma Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of First-in-class TCF-blocking β-catenin Inhibitor, FOG-001, in Advanced Solid Tumors
June 5, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., to Join FogPharma as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
March 30, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
FogPharma Announces $178 Million Series D Financing to Advance Pipeline of First-in-Class Helicon Polypeptide Therapeutics Targeting Major Cancer Drivers
November 21, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
FogPharma Announces Selection of Clinical Development Candidate Directly Targeting β-Catenin
March 9, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Business
FogPharma Expands Executive Leadership Team
November 22, 2021
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
FogPharma® Announces $107 Million Series C Financing to Advance Direct β-Catenin Antagonist and Universal Druggability™ Platform
March 1, 2021
 · 
4 min read
Business
FogPharma Appoints Tony Gibney as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer
May 7, 2020
 · 
3 min read
