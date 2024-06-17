SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Spyre Therapeutics

NEWS
Pictured: Stack of coins with trading graph/iStock
Drug Development
Rebranded Spyre Therapeutics Secures $180M to Advance IBD Antibody Pipeline
The private placement from existing and new investors extends the company’s cash runway into the second half of 2026 and will help take two candidates for inflammatory bowel disease into the clinic in 2024.
December 8, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Rare disease ribbon with cut-outs of people
Drug Development
Experts Implore FDA to Accept Biomarker Evidence in Ultra-Rare Diseases
Last year, the FDA declined to approve a drug that appears to reverse a rare and debilitating enzyme deficiency. Some experts say it’s emblematic of a need for more flexibility around therapeutics targeting rare diseases.
October 13, 2023
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Man carrying a box of his office items after being laid off
Drug Development
Aeglea Cuts Majority of Staff Following Mixed Trial Results
Following mixed Phase I/II data for its homocystinuria hopeful pegtarviliase, Aeglea lays off all but 10 employees and launches a sweeping strategic review.
April 12, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Aeglea CEO Steps Down as Restructure Claims 25% of Workforce
Anthony Quinn has stepped down from his role as chief executive officer and transitioned to an advisory role. Jim Kastenmayer, general counsel, will assume the post on an interim basis.
August 24, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Pictured: Stop sign in front of FDA headquarters/S
Lone Star Bio
Aeglea Stumbles in First BLA Attempt as FDA Issues RTF
The FDA requested more data on effectiveness, particularly evidence that shows plasma arginine and metabolic reduction can predict clinical benefit in patients living with ARG1-D.
June 3, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Drug Development
Aeglea Presents Robust Data in Rare Metabolic Disorder, Submits First BLA
As Aeglea presents the data this week at the Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders (SIMD), its stock has responded to both announcements with a strong leap.
April 12, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jazmine Colatriano M.S.
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: December 6-10
There were a lot of clinical trial announcements this week, driven by the European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference. Here’s a look.
December 10, 2021
 · 
14 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty
Drug Development
Aeglea Rare Disease Drug Dazzles in Biomarker Data, Misses on Clinical Benefit
Austin, Texas-based Aeglea Biotherapeutics reported what initially appears to be positive outcomes for its Phase III PEACE trial of pegzilarginase in Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D).
December 6, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Rare Disease Companies Unite to Advocate for Life-Changing Therapies
The Rare Disease Company Coalition’s 10 founding members have brought 22 treatments to market and currently have more than 160 rare disease programs in the works.
May 13, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Load More
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2016
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Business
Spyre Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
August 7, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Genetown
Spyre Therapeutics Announces Grants of Inducement Awards - June 03, 2024
June 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Spyre Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
May 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Spyre Therapeutics Appoints Accomplished Biopharma Leader Dr. Sandra Milligan to its Board of Directors
May 15, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Spyre Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
May 9, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Genetown
Spyre Therapeutics Announces Grants of Inducement Awards - May 03, 2024
May 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Spyre Therapeutics Announces Grants of Inducement Awards
April 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Deals
Spyre Therapeutics Announces $180 Million Private Placement - March 18, 2024
March 18, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
Spyre Therapeutics Announces Grants of Inducement Awards - March 01, 2024
March 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Spyre Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
February 29, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Load More