Spyre Therapeutics

The private placement from existing and new investors extends the company’s cash runway into the second half of 2026 and will help take two candidates for inflammatory bowel disease into the clinic in 2024.
Last year, the FDA declined to approve a drug that appears to reverse a rare and debilitating enzyme deficiency. Some experts say it’s emblematic of a need for more flexibility around therapeutics targeting rare diseases.
Following mixed Phase I/II data for its homocystinuria hopeful pegtarviliase, Aeglea lays off all but 10 employees and launches a sweeping strategic review.
Anthony Quinn has stepped down from his role as chief executive officer and transitioned to an advisory role. Jim Kastenmayer, general counsel, will assume the post on an interim basis.
The FDA requested more data on effectiveness, particularly evidence that shows plasma arginine and metabolic reduction can predict clinical benefit in patients living with ARG1-D.
As Aeglea presents the data this week at the Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders (SIMD), its stock has responded to both announcements with a strong leap.
There were a lot of clinical trial announcements this week, driven by the European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference. Here’s a look.
Austin, Texas-based Aeglea Biotherapeutics reported what initially appears to be positive outcomes for its Phase III PEACE trial of pegzilarginase in Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D).
The Rare Disease Company Coalition’s 10 founding members have brought 22 treatments to market and currently have more than 160 rare disease programs in the works.
