Pictured: Pfizer's signage outside its office in Canada/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Business
Pfizer Inks Potential $1B ADC Deal with Nona, Closes Seagen Acquisition
Amid falling COVID-19 revenues, Pfizer continues to invest in antibody-drug conjugates in a deal with Nona Biosciences worth $1 billion as its $43 billion Seagen buy closed on Thursday.
December 15, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Press Releases
Nona Biosciences Enters Strategic Collaboration with OverT Bio to Advance Next-Generation Cell Therapies for Solid Tumors
October 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Nona Biosciences Enters Strategic Collaboration with Alkyon Therapeutics for Next-Generation Immunotherapeutics Discovery
September 24, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Nona Biosciences Enters into Collaboration Agreement with Umoja Biopharma to Advance In Vivo CAR-T Cell Therapies
September 13, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Nona Biosciences Enters into Collaboration Agreement with Alaya.bio to Advance CAR-T Cell Therapy
July 15, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Nona Biosciences Announces Global License and Option Agreement with AstraZeneca for Monoclonal Antibody to be Developed into Novel Tumor Targeted Therapies
May 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Nona Biosciences Enters into Collaboration Agreement with Boostimmune in Antibody-Drug Conjugate Development
February 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Job Trends
Nona Biosciences Enters into a Global License Agreement with Pfizer for HBM9033, an MSLN-Targeted Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC)
December 14, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Nona Biosciences Announces Collaboration with Evive Biotech to Accelerate Antibody Discovery
December 10, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
Nona Biosciences Announces Collaboration Agreement with Lycia Therapeutics
December 4, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Nona Biosciences Announces Strategic Collaboration with GeneQuantum Healthcare to Empower Early Discovery of Next-Generation Bioconjugates
November 13, 2023
 · 
3 min read
