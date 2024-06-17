SUBSCRIBE
Established in the mid 1970’s, New England Biolabs, Inc. (NEB) is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including molecular diagnostics development. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and seven subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

240 County Road
Ipswich, Massachusetts 01938 USA
Tel: 978-927-5054 or 800-632-5227
Genetown
Genetown Hotbed: Churning Along During the COVID-19 Pandemic
As the biopharma industry responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the area’s companies are at the very frontlines of drug development against the disease, while others play supporting roles for the entire industry. Here’s a look.
March 31, 2020
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Paper Outlines New Thinking and Knowledge of CRISPR and Off-Target Analysis
When Becky Fu met Brett Robb at a CRISPR conference four years ago, they were both deeply involved in CRISPR. The two published a paper in March in Nature Microbiology on the subject and on Fu’s findings on the complex mechanisms of the Cpf1 nucleases, a different set of enzymes than the often-used Cas9.
June 19, 2019
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Bioz Has Partnered With NEB to Empower Life Science Researchers
Bioz, Inc., a Silicon Valley AI data company, is proud to announce a new partnership with the world leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications: New England Biolabs®.
June 13, 2019
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
Could This Rapid DNA Test Replace PCR? New England Biolabs, Inc. Reveals
May 1, 2015
 · 
1 min read
BioCapital
2006 Life Science Industry Awards Winners
April 5, 2006
 · 
3 min read
biomodal Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against New England Biolabs
July 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Ultima Genomics Partners with New England Biolabs® to Expand Research Applications on Ultima Sequencers
February 6, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
New England Biolabs® Introduces Faustovirus Capping Enzyme, a Novel Enzymatic mRNA Capping Solution for mRNA Manufacturing
August 9, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
New England Biolabs Continues Microbial Fermentation Partnership with ABEC
May 4, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
Element Biosciences Partners with New England Biolabs® to Launch New NEBNext® Ultra™ II Kits Specifically Designed for the Element AVITI™ System
February 22, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Beach
Singular Genomics Partners with New England Biolabs® to Enable NEBNext® Kits for the G4 Sequencing Platform
January 10, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
New England Biolabs® Introduces Updated Versions of WarmStart® LAMP Reagents
August 24, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
New England Biolabs®, Inc., Announces the NEBNext® Immune Sequencing Kits (Human and Mouse) for Sequencing-based Profiling of T- and B-Cell-mediated Immune Responses
August 19, 2021
 · 
4 min read
Deals
New England Biolabs® to acquire Fluorogenics Limited
May 10, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
New England Biolabs® Achieves B Corporation Certification
March 29, 2021
 · 
4 min read
