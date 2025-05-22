11 Companies Hiring Manufacturing Professionals

Looking for a manufacturing job? Check out the BioSpace list of 11 companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
With several companies recently announcing significant investments in U.S. manufacturing, job creations in that space are increasing. For example:
- Eli Lilly expects to add over 3,000 positions for highly skilled workers across four new manufacturing sites whose locations it will announce later this year.
- Johnson & Johnson is creating over 500 jobs at its Wilson, North Carolina, facility that broke ground in March.
- Novartis will add nearly 1,000 positions at 10 facilities that are part of its recently announced investment in research and development and manufacturing. Nine of those locations are new or expanded manufacturing sites.
If you’re interested in biopharma manufacturing roles, check out the open positions at these 11 companies.
- AbbVie has nearly 70 jobs available. Roles include principal research scientist I-peptide chemistry in north Chicago; engineer, reliability II in Irvine, California; and calibration technician (first shift, Monday–Friday) in Branchburg, New Jersey.
- Amgen has around 50 open positions. Jobs include process development senior scientist in Cambridge, Massachusetts; associate manufacturing-cell culture in Thousand Oaks, California; and senior manufacturing systems engineer in New Albany, Ohio.
- BioMarin has about 20 roles available. Positions include senior supervisor, manufacturing (day shift) in Novato, California; manager, clinical supply chain in San Rafael, California; and director, engineering and facilities operations in Novato.
- Civica Rx has around 20 open jobs, all in Petersburg, Virginia. Roles include manager, manufacturing, science and technology (MSAT) (425); quality assurance engineer II-process and validation (359); and sample management associate.
- CSL has over a dozen positions available. Jobs include manufacturing associate II/III (filling)-day in Holly Springs, North Carolina; production operator 1 in Union, South Carolina; and senior production engineer/system owner in Kankakee, Illinois.
- Insmed has several open roles. Positions include senior scientist, downstream process development in San Diego; associate director, MS&T in Bridgewater, New Jersey; and project manager, technical operations in Bridgewater.
- Eli Lilly has nearly 275 jobs available. Roles include senior principal scientist/advisor, MES-Lebanon API manufacturing in Lebanon, Indiana; HVAC engineer, Lilly Medicine Foundry in Indianapolis; and visual inspection operations technician in Durham, North Carolina.
- Novo Nordisk has over 75 open positions. Jobs include operator I, form/fill (weekday p.m. shift) in Bloomington, Indiana; metrology technician in West Lebanon, New Hampshire; and lead-API manufacturing in Boulder, Colorado.
- Regeneron has over two dozen roles available. Positions include senior associate scientist-formulation process development in Tarrytown, New York; manager process sciences-downstream in East Greenbush, New York; and staff manufacturing statistician in Troy, New York.
- Resilience has nearly 20 open jobs. Roles include senior specialist, manufacturing science and technology in Mississauga, Ontario; manufacturing technician II (in-line inspector) days in West Chester, Ohio; and site quality head-Allston in Allston, Massachusetts.
- Takeda has around 50 positions available. Jobs include engineer I in Social Circle, Georgia; manufacturing technician III in Round Lake Beach, Illinois; and manufacturing supervisor (weekend nights) in Los Angeles.
