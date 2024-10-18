Agenus Inc.
NEWS
As part of a pipeline realignment, Bristol Myers Squibb is returning the rights to Agenus for its proprietary TIGIT bispecific antibody program and terminating their 2021 license, development and commercialization agreement.
Agenus is now looking for alternative pathways to initiate a Phase III trial for BOT/BAL, including potential partnerships.
Genentech’s flop of its anti-TIGIT drug has cast a shadow of doubt over the numerous companies in the process of developing their own anti-TIGIT drugs.
Agenus and Targovax partner on a KRAS cancer vaccine, Elixirgen and Taisho target aging and Tonix and Mass General team up again to fight kidney transplant rejection.
Lexington, Mass.-based Agenus withdrew its Biologics License Application for balstilimab from the U.S. FDA. The drug is a PD-1 inhibitor or checkpoint inhibitor.
Agenus, an immuno-oncology company based out of Lexington, Mass., has purchased a 120-acre plot of land near Genentech’s manufacturing facility in Vacaville, Cali.
Under the terms of the agreement, Bristol Myers Squibb will take over complete responsibility for the development and commercialization of AGEN1777 and any related products globally.
It was another busy week for clinical trial announcements. Here’s a look including trials for COVID-19, migraine, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, HIV and more.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS