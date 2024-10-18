SUBSCRIBE
Agenus Inc.

Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
As part of a pipeline realignment, Bristol Myers Squibb is returning the rights to Agenus for its proprietary TIGIT bispecific antibody program and terminating their 2021 license, development and commercialization agreement.
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: FDA sign at its office in Washington, DC/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Regulatory
Future of Agenus’ Immunotherapy Combo Uncertain as FDA Discourages Accelerated Approval in CRC
Agenus is now looking for alternative pathways to initiate a Phase III trial for BOT/BAL, including potential partnerships.
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
BryoLogyx CEO Tom Loarie, co-founder_BryoLogyx
Business
iTeos and GSK Mull Future of Anti-TIGIT Candidate After Genentech Flop
Genentech’s flop of its anti-TIGIT drug has cast a shadow of doubt over the numerous companies in the process of developing their own anti-TIGIT drugs.
May 13, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Andrew McKnight, KKNA (Kyowa Kirin), Joel Martin (
Business
Three New Collaborations Inked to Advance New Therapies, Vaccines
Agenus and Targovax partner on a KRAS cancer vaccine, Elixirgen and Taisho target aging and Tonix and Mass General team up again to fight kidney transplant rejection.
March 7, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Karjean Levine/Getty Images
FDA
Agenus Withdraws BLA for PD1 as Big Dog Merck Corners the Indication
Lexington, Mass.-based Agenus withdrew its Biologics License Application for balstilimab from the U.S. FDA. The drug is a PD-1 inhibitor or checkpoint inhibitor.
October 22, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Agenus Sets Sights on New California Site Near Genentech
Agenus, an immuno-oncology company based out of Lexington, Mass., has purchased a 120-acre plot of land near Genentech’s manufacturing facility in Vacaville, Cali.
July 8, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Brandon May
Courtesy nitpicker/Shutterstock
Business
BMS Makes Potential $1.56 Billion Commitment to Agenus’ Antibody Program
Under the terms of the agreement, Bristol Myers Squibb will take over complete responsibility for the development and commercialization of AGEN1777 and any related products globally.
May 18, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
BioCapital
Clinical Catch-Up: March 8-12
It was another busy week for clinical trial announcements. Here’s a look including trials for COVID-19, migraine, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, HIV and more.
March 12, 2021
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Nov. 6
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
November 5, 2020
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Agenus Announces Appointment of Dr. Jennifer Buell to Its Board of Directors
June 17, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
Nature Medicine Reports Agenus’ Novel Immunotherapy Demonstrates Clinical Activity Against a Deadly Form of Colorectal Cancer on the Rise in Americans Under 50
June 13, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
Agenus Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 24, 2024
May 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Breakthrough Data on Botensilimab/Balstilimab in MSS CRC Presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting
May 23, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
Agenus to Participate in Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
May 23, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
FDA Grants Agenus Type B End-of-Phase 2 Meeting to Discuss BOT/BAL Therapy for Relapsed or Refractory Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
May 16, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Agenus Reports First Quarter 2024 Results
May 7, 2024
 · 
9 min read
BioMidwest
Ligand and Agenus Enter Into $100 Million Royalty Financing Agreement
May 7, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Deals
Agenus Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement
May 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Botensilimab/Balstilimab Data in MSS CRC Selected for the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2024 Annual Meeting
April 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
