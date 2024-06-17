Obsidian Therapeutics

We are a clinical stage biotech company developing a novel, first-in-class, genetically engineered tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (“TIL”) cell therapy to deliver transformative outcomes for patients suffering from solid tumor malignancies and expand the reach of TIL therapy. We’re currently investigating OBX-115 and enrolling patients in an ongoing clinical trial in advanced or metastatic melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). We engineer cytoTIL™ therapies using our proprietary cytoDRiVE® platform technology to express regulated therapeutic proteins to enhance anti-tumor activity.

Our aspirations are high, and we’re built to deliver – well-funded with blue chip investors, engaged field-leading advisors, strong partnerships with industry leaders, and a highly experienced, dynamic, innovative and collaborative team focused on delivering transformative therapies in areas of greatest clinical need.

We’re proud of our diverse talented team and committed to cultivating an environment where each person feels a strong sense of belonging and is supported to continuously learn and contribute their best work. Our Research, Clinical and G&A teams are based in the heart of Cambridge, MA, and our Technical Development, Manufacturing & Quality team is based in our CMC facility in Bedford, MA. We offer competitive salary and benefits, and potential for employee ownership through stock options.