Obsidian Therapeutics

We are a clinical stage biotech company developing a novel, first-in-class, genetically engineered tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (“TIL”) cell therapy to deliver transformative outcomes for patients suffering from solid tumor malignancies and expand the reach of TIL therapy. We’re currently investigating OBX-115 and enrolling patients in an ongoing clinical trial in advanced or metastatic melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). We engineer cytoTIL™ therapies using our proprietary cytoDRiVE® platform technology to express regulated therapeutic proteins to enhance anti-tumor activity.

Our aspirations are high, and we’re built to deliver – well-funded with blue chip investors, engaged field-leading advisors, strong partnerships with industry leaders, and a highly experienced, dynamic, innovative and collaborative team focused on delivering transformative therapies in areas of greatest clinical need.

We’re proud of our diverse talented team and committed to cultivating an environment where each person feels a strong sense of belonging and is supported to continuously learn and contribute their best work. Our Research, Clinical and G&A teams are based in the heart of Cambridge, MA, and our Technical Development, Manufacturing & Quality team is based in our CMC facility in Bedford, MA. We offer competitive salary and benefits, and potential for employee ownership through stock options.

1030 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
Tel: (781) 806-6245
Visit website
Email Us
Biotech Bay
Investors Pour $360 Million into Cutting-Edge Biotechs
Obsidian Therapeutics and three other pharmaceutical companies announced successful Series B raises to propel pipeline candidates further down the track toward clinical studies and approvals.
September 9, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Obsidian Therapeutics Announces FDA Fast Track Designation for OBX-115 for the Treatment of Advanced Melanoma
July 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Obsidian Therapeutics Announces Appointment of William Pao, M.D., Ph.D., to Board of Directors
June 4, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Obsidian Therapeutics Announces Additional OBX-115 Safety and Efficacy Data in Oral Presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
June 3, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
Obsidian Therapeutics Announces Positive Clinical Data from OBX-115 in Patients with Advanced Melanoma at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
May 23, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Obsidian Therapeutics Appoints Dana Alexander as Chief Technical Officer
May 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Obsidian Therapeutics to Present Clinical Data from OBX-115, its Engineered TIL Cell Therapy, for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors in Oral Presentation at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting
April 24, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Obsidian Therapeutics Appoints Jeffrey Trigilio as Chief Financial Officer
April 15, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Deals
Obsidian Therapeutics Announces Oversubscribed $160.5 Million Series C Financing to Drive OBX-115 Clinical Development
April 3, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Obsidian Therapeutics Announces Clinical & Preclinical Presentations at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting
March 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Obsidian Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Top-Line Clinical Data for OBX-115 Engineered TIL Cell Therapy in Advanced or Metastatic Melanoma Post-Anti-PD1 Therapy
December 12, 2023
 · 
4 min read
