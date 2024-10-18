SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Nimbus Therapeutics

NEWS
Pictured: 3D illustration of a tumor and its microenvironment
Drug Development
ASCO24: Nimbus Plots Path for Next-Gen IO Therapies with Strong Early HPK1 Blocker Data
After selling off its oral TYK2 blocker to Takeda for $4 billion, Nimbus Therapeutics has posted strong early-stage data for its other clinical candidate, NDI-101150, in solid tumors.
May 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Illustration of money exchanging hands/i
Genetown
Nimbus Secures $210M in Private Funding on Heels of $4B Takeda Deal
Led by new investor Google Ventures, it is one of 2023’s larger fundraising efforts and comes less than a year after a $4 billion deal with Takeda for a Nimbus autoimmune disease treatment.
September 6, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Connor Lynch
Courtesy of Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
Business
Takeda Bets $4B Upfront on Nimbus’ TYK2 Inhibitor
On the heels of positive Phase IIb data in plaque psoriasis, Takeda is acquiring both the therapy and Nimbus Lakshmi, a wholly owned subsidiary, in a potentially $6 billion deal.
December 13, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
With Positive Phase II Data, Nimbus’ Psoriasis Therapeutic Poised to Challenge BMS
Nimbus reported positive Phase IIb results for NDI-034858 in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, which researchers hope will have the efficacy of JAK inhibitors without the safety issues.
November 30, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Movers & Shakers: Adaptive Phage, Atossa, Nimbus and more
New Movers & Shakers took over the roles of chief executive officer, chief financial officer, chief medical officer and more at companies including Scenic Biotech, Biofrontera and X4 Pharmaceuticals.
October 27, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Courtesy of Michael Vi/Getty Images
Business
Eli Lilly Bets Nearly $500M on Metabolic Disease Pact with Nimbus (Updated)
Nimbus Therapeutics scored a $496 million payday through a collaboration and licensing deal with pharma giant Eli Lilly for potential therapeutics for metabolic diseases.
October 12, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Drug Development
Pfizer Advances Vaccine Programs and Invests in Nimbus
Pfizer is leveraging its funding and experience with vaccines, developing its meningococcal, flu, and RSV vaccines. It also announced its venture investment in Nimbus Therapeutics.
September 15, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
male hands with wrist watch is considered American dollars. Hands holding dollar cash. 1000 dollars in 100 bills in a man's hand close-up on a dark background. hundred
Business
Money on the Move: Sparing Vision, RayzeBio, Nimbus and More Garner Funds
This week was rife with Series financings, which channeled money into innovative treatments for immune diseases and cancers, genomic treatments and precision healthcare.
September 14, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Woman With Pipette And Test Tubes
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids and Much More
Although it was relatively quiet in COVID-19-related clinical trials, there was plenty of other clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
March 25, 2022
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Nimbus Therapeutics to Present First Preclinical Data from Werner Syndrome Helicase Program at EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics
October 9, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Nimbus Therapeutics Presents New Positive Monotherapy Phase 1/2 Clinical Data of HPK1 Inhibitor in Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting
May 23, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Nimbus Therapeutics Appoints Anita Scheuber, M.D., Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head, Oncology
May 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Nimbus Therapeutics Appoints Katharine Knobil, M.D., to Board of Directors
March 12, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Nimbus Therapeutics Announces Expansion of Its Immunology Drug Discovery Pipeline
January 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Anagenex and Nimbus Announce a Multi-Target Collaboration to Discover Small Molecule Therapeutics for Multiple Indications
December 18, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Nimbus Therapeutics Presents Positive Preliminary Data from Clinical Trial of HPK1 Inhibitor in Solid Tumors at SITC Annual Meeting
October 31, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Nimbus Therapeutics Secures $210M Private Financing to Advance Next Wave of Tech-Enabled Small Molecule Medicines
September 6, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Pharm Country
Schrödinger Receives $111.3 Million Distribution from Sale of Nimbus’s TYK2 Inhibitor to Takeda
February 14, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Deals
Takeda Completes Acquisition of Nimbus Therapeutics’ TYK2 Program Subsidiary
February 8, 2023
 · 
7 min read
Load More