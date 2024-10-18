Nimbus Therapeutics
After selling off its oral TYK2 blocker to Takeda for $4 billion, Nimbus Therapeutics has posted strong early-stage data for its other clinical candidate, NDI-101150, in solid tumors.
Led by new investor Google Ventures, it is one of 2023’s larger fundraising efforts and comes less than a year after a $4 billion deal with Takeda for a Nimbus autoimmune disease treatment.
On the heels of positive Phase IIb data in plaque psoriasis, Takeda is acquiring both the therapy and Nimbus Lakshmi, a wholly owned subsidiary, in a potentially $6 billion deal.
Nimbus reported positive Phase IIb results for NDI-034858 in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, which researchers hope will have the efficacy of JAK inhibitors without the safety issues.
Nimbus Therapeutics scored a $496 million payday through a collaboration and licensing deal with pharma giant Eli Lilly for potential therapeutics for metabolic diseases.
