Editas Medicine

What if you could repair broken genes? That is the question we ask ourselves every day at Editas Medicine. We’re a leading genome editing company focused on translating the power and promise of our proprietary genome editing systems into medicines to help transform the lives of people with genetically-defined diseases. Our goal is to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative medicines for a range of serious diseases, including eye diseases, blood diseases, and cancer.

We are a vibrant company full of hope, possibilities, and a belief that, working together as One Editas, we can truly revolutionize the development of medicines. We are on an important journey to unlock the full potential of genome editing technology. A journey fueled by our distinct culture, expert team of Editas Medicine ‘Editors’, and the patients we aspire to help around the world. Connect with us to hear about the tremendous progress and scientific advancements we’ve already made and the next breakthrough on the horizon. If you are ingenious, passionate and resilient, come join the revolution. Repairing broken genes is only the beginning.

Stock Symbol: EDIT

Stock Exchange: NASDAQ

11 Hurley Street
Cambridge, Massachusetts 02141 USA
Tel: 617-401-9000
NEWS
CRISPR
Ongoing CRISPR Patent Dispute Complicates Licensing but Hasn’t Deterred Gene-Editing Investment
As the yearslong litigation over ownership of CRISPR gene editing continues, investors have forged ahead with funding the technology’s development by biopharma.
July 17, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Christoph Schwaiger
Business
Baisong Mei’s Immigrant Journey Through American Biopharma
From entering college in China at just 15 to co-inventing a drug for Bayer, Mei’s career journey has been far from average. Now CMO at Editas, he’s not done yet.
February 27, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Editas and Vertex Ink Deal for Cas9 License for $50M Upfront
The deal follows the FDA approval of Vertex’s gene-editing sickle cell treatment and Editas’ earlier legal battle over rights to the technology.
December 13, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Drug Development
Gene Editing Race Between Editas and Vertex, CRISPR Heats Up
Data show the potential of Editas’ sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia gene therapy candidate, but it might not be enough to overtake Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics.
June 9, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Gene Editing Therapeutics Could Hit the Market in 2023
Currently, there are no gene editing–based treatments on the market, but the technology continues its march toward potential FDA approval, with several products in mid- and late-stage trials.
April 7, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Deals
Editas Makes Good on Portfolio Reprioritization with Shoreline Deals (Updated)
Editas announced the sale of its iPSC-derived iNK programs to Shoreline Biosciences. Shoreline also licensed Editas’ SLEEK technology.
January 19, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Drug Development
Editas’ Latecomer SCD Therapy Shows Promise in Two Patients
Editas Medicine released positive proof of concept data Tuesday morning from the first patients dosed with its experimental CRISPR-based gene therapy for sickle cell disease.
December 6, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Editas Hits Pause on LCA10 Program in Search of Partner
Editas Medicine is pausing its ocular gene therapy program after demonstrating a favorable safety profile and seeking a potential partner to develop EDIT-101, the company announced Thursday.
November 17, 2022
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Drug Development
Editas Awaits Data to Determine the Future of Ophthalmic Gene Therapy, EDIT-101
The future of Editas Medicine’s EDIT-101 will be determined later in November after a data readout is available. The data could inform the company whether there is a potential commercial path forward.
November 2, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Editas Medicine Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results and Business Updates
August 7, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Editas Medicine Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Corporate Update
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Editas Medicine to Present Clinical Data from the RUBY and EdiTHAL Trials of Reni-cel at the European Hematology Association 2024 Congress in June
May 14, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Editas Medicine Preclinical Data Highlights Advancement of in vivo Gene Editing Medicine Technologies at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting
May 10, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Editas Medicine Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Business Updates
May 8, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Business
Editas Medicine Announces First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Upcoming Investor Events
May 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Editas Medicine and Bristol Myers Squibb Extend Alpha-Beta T Cell CollaborationTwo-year extension for research and development of alpha-beta T cell medicines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases
May 1, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
Editas Medicine to Present Pre-clinical Data Demonstrating Progression of in vivo Medicines Pipeline at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting
April 22, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Editas Medicine Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Business Updates
February 28, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Genetown
Editas Medicine Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call and Upcoming Investor Events
February 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
