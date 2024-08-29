NeoSome Life Sciences is a Preclinical Contract Research Organization, providing individualized services to support the drug discovery process from proof of concept studies through early stage development. We provide both in vivo and in vitro support in several research areas including Oncology, Infectious Diseases, General Pharmacology, Obesity, Metabolic Diseases, Behavioral, and Rodent Surgical Models.

Our new state of the art facility, located in Billerica, Massachusetts, is able to house several animal species. NeoSome is OLAW accredited and USDA certified to support your grant funded research.

In addition, we offer research space for rent, for which we supply the regulatory support and animal care, so that you can focus on your science.

We pride ourselves on our no-nonsense approach, short turnaround times, and customizable models to fit your research needs.