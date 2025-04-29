SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Job Trends

Octagon Winds Down After Deprioritizing Lead Program

April 29, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.

iStock, simplehappyart

Despite executing “perfectly,” Octagon confronted a “scientific no-go,” CEO Isaac Stoner said in his LinkedIn post announcing the company’s impending closure.

Following the deprioritization of a lead B cell immunomodulator program and unresolved biology questions around a high-potential pipeline effort, Octagon Therapeutics is winding down operations, its CEO and co-founder announced Monday on LinkedIn.

“Over the past 7 years, we have made fundamental discoveries, pioneered new methods, built a talented team, and assembled a supportive investor base and Board of Directors,” CEO Isaac Stoner said in his LinkedIn post. “The toughest part about this business is that you can execute perfectly and still confront a scientific no-go.”

He added, “This decision is personally and professionally disappointing, and not the outcome that the patients we had hoped to serve deserved.”

The Providence, Rhode Island–based biotech, which also has lab space in Cambridge, Massachusetts, lists 13 “associated members” on its LinkedIn People page, indicating the closure could affect around a dozen employees.

Octagon was working to discover and develop medicines for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. However, none of the programs in its listed pipeline have reached the investigational new drug stage. OCT50, intended to treat conditions including lupus and multiple sclerosis, was the most advanced part of the pipeline. That development candidate restored the endogenous role of Siglec-2, suppressing autoreactive B cells and resetting healthy immune functioning, according to Octagon.

While the company has been focused on autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, it initially worked to develop antibiotics for multidrug-resistant infections. Octagon’s drug discovery platform at that time was based on work done in co-founder Fred Ausubel’s lab at Massachusetts General Hospital at Harvard University.

In 2022, the biotech announced a multiyear research collaboration with Novo Nordisk focused on inflammatory disease. Octagon said in the press release that it would apply its functional target discovery approach and novel chemistry strategy in disease areas where Novo had specific expertise.

Octagon had raised $14 million in funding, according to PitchBook.

Layoffs Rhode Island Massachusetts
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Trendy halftone collage with business concept. Career success concept, business goal,achieve goal, progress in career, make efforts to grow professionally. Teamwork. Hand finish ladder, helping to climb higher. Template for web banner, social media banner. Vector illustration
Vaccines
HHS Unfreezes Vaxart’s COVID-19 Study, Resumes Funding as Headwinds Batter Vaccines Space
April 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Modern collage with halftone hands give and take money. Financial transaction. Money investments. Cash payment. Pay for something
Mergers & acquisitions
Biohaven Grabs a Foothold With $600M Windfall From Oberland Capital
April 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A human hand showing dollar golden coins in the jar with a colored background. Collage Art of finance
Earnings
Pfizer Announces Another $1.7B in Cost Savings, Including R&D Revamp
April 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Spruce Axes 55% of Staff, Leaving Shoestring Crew To Focus on New Rare Disease Asset
April 28, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel