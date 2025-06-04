Massachusetts’ Life Sciences Job Growth Flattens After 10+ Years of Increases: Report

Life sciences employment in Massachusetts flattened out in 2024 after showing steady growth since 2010, with jobs increasing by just 0.03%, according to the Massachusetts Biotechnology Education Foundation’s 2025 employment outlook report released Tuesday. The industry had grown at an average annual rate of 6.7% from 2013 to 2023 and by 2.5% in 2023 .

Source: Massachusetts Biotechnology Education Foundation 2025 employment outlook report

Total unique job postings also declined and were down for the second straight year, according to the report, developed in collaboration with TEConomy Partners. Postings dropped from 70,128 in 2022, when biopharma was booming, to 47,996 in 2023 and 40,195 in 2024, with that latest drop a 16% year-over-year decrease.

Despite the declines, MassBioEd’s report found some silver linings, including:

While the state’s overall economy is projected to grow in employment by about 3.4% by 2029, the life sciences industry is expected to grow by 11.6%, adding an estimated 16,633 net new jobs.

From 2022 to 2024, Massachusetts’ life sciences sector expanded its employment base by 4.2% compared to 1.3% growth across the state’s broader private sector.

The industry’s employment growth from 2022 to 2024 was nearly four times higher in Massachusetts than in the U.S.—4.2% compared to 1.1%.

Still, last year’s flattened job growth and decreased unique job postings highlight the challenges life sciences professionals face in finding employment in the state. Those challenges are also reflected in recent BioSpace data. In May, job postings live on the BioSpace website decreased 28% year over year in Massachusetts. Those postings have been on a mostly downward trend in 2025, dipping 31% since January.

Looking Ahead: Occupational Segments, Roles in High Demand

MassBioEd’s report also projected life sciences job growth trends from 2024 to 2034, noting that they underscore a sustained demand for high-skills STEM workers. Within the industry’s leading occupational segments, computing and IT ranked No. 1, with 35% projected growth, followed by engineering and architecture (24%), business and financial (23%), management (21%), scientific technicians (18%) and scientists (17%).

The scientists and management segments are expected to lead the industry in new job growth from 2024 to 2034. Roles expected to drive that growth are biochemists and biophysicists; medical scientists (except epidemiologists); natural sciences managers; biological technicians; and software developers.

Source: Massachusetts Biotechnology Education Foundation 2025 employment outlook report

Implications for Industry: Meeting Future Workforce Demands

The report concluded by sharing three implications for the industry, based on interviews with Massachusetts life sciences executives.

The Massachusetts life sciences sector faces a dynamic talent landscape driven by the need to replace departing workers, accommodate new job growth and upskill and reskill its existing workforce. Companies can’t rely solely on external hiring. They’re investing in internal training and fostering an agile culture where employees are open to continuous learning, especially with rapid advancements in AI, automation and digital tools. Persistent skill gaps exist in specialized technical skills including AI integration and machine learning, demanding “multifaceted talent” who can bridge digital and life sciences domains. Beyond such technical skills, employers highly value project management, cross-organizational teamwork and vendor relationship management.

The report also noted implications for educators, including the need for curricula to reflect industry needs and for programs to emphasize lifelong learning.

“Ultimately, both industry and educators in Massachusetts must embrace continuous evolution and close collaboration to meet the future demands of the life sciences workforce,” the report noted.