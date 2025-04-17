9 Companies Hiring in Massachusetts

As the setting for the Genetown Hotbed , Massachusetts is one of the largest life sciences hubs in the United States. The state is known not only for its cell and gene therapy sector but also for its drug development pipeline, which represents 14.9% of the U.S. total, according to a recent MassBio report .

Regarding employment opportunities, in March, job postings live for Massachusetts on the BioSpace website were down slightly year over year but increased month over month. The data indicate that even in a tough job market, there are still many roles available in the state.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Massachusetts, check out the open positions at these nine companies.