9 Companies Hiring in Massachusetts

Looking for a biopharma job in Massachusetts? Check out the BioSpace list of nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
As the setting for the Genetown Hotbed, Massachusetts is one of the largest life sciences hubs in the United States. The state is known not only for its cell and gene therapy sector but also for its drug development pipeline, which represents 14.9% of the U.S. total, according to a recent MassBio report.
Regarding employment opportunities, in March, job postings live for Massachusetts on the BioSpace website were down slightly year over year but increased month over month. The data indicate that even in a tough job market, there are still many roles available in the state.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Massachusetts, check out the open positions at these nine companies.
- AbbVie has over 30 job openings. Roles includes scientist, antibody sequencing and analysis in Worcester; director, product quality (aseptic manufacturing) in Worcester; and director, RA global regulatory lead in Waltham.
- Dyne Therapeutics has around 30 open positions, all in Waltham. Jobs include associate director, statistical programming; principal scientist, protein engineering; and manager, quality control.
- Entrada Therapeutics has several openings, all in Boston. Positions include GLP quality assurance lead, a contract position; principal scientist, clinical biomarkers; and scientist II, toxicology.
- Intellia Therapeutics has over a dozen job openings, all in Cambridge. Roles include senior manager, pharmacovigilance operations; insights, analytics and forecasting lead; and quality control lead.
- Moderna over 50 open positions, including remote jobs. Roles include senior scientist, bioanalytical and molecular assay team in Norwood; senior manager, global regulatory strategy-combination vaccines in Cambridge; and field medical advisor-remote (Western US).
- Novo Nordisk has around a dozen job openings. Positions include scientific vice president-obesity research in Cambridge; associate scientist II-oligonucleotide in Lexington; and principal scientist-protein discovery and engineering in Lexington.
- Sana Biotechnology is hiring for three roles, all in Cambridge. The positions are principal scientist, computational biology-islet biology; executive director, head of research operations; and senior scientist, computational biology.
- Takeda has over 200 open jobs, including remote roles. Positions include lead data engineer-GIBU, which is remote; scientist, biologics expression in Boston; and ethics and compliance business partner in Cambridge.
- Visterra is hiring for three roles, all in Waltham. The positions are principal scientist, research; senior director, regulatory affairs; and postdoctoral research fellow-computational biology/bioinformatics.
