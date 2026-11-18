Looking for a biopharma role in North Carolina? Jobs on BioSpace increased significantly year over year in October. Check out the open positions posted now for life sciences professionals like you.
Biopharma employment opportunities in North Carolina have surged the past year, based on BioSpace data. Job postings live for the state, located within the Bio NC Hotbed, jumped 89% from October 2025 to October 2026 and have had a mostly upward trend this year.
If you’re interested in working at a biopharma in North Carolina, check out the open positions at these eight companies.
- Amgen has around 70 jobs available. Roles include senior instrument technician in Holly Springs; senior medical science liaison-bone health-Western NC in Charlotte; and senior associate quality control I in Holly Springs.
- Novo has around 50 openings. Positions include associate automation engineer in Clayton; operations area specialist-SDF (packaging-A shift) in Durham; and pharmaceutical operator-FFEx AP in Clayton.
- Eli Lilly has several jobs available in Concord. Roles include senior principal microbiologist, lead operator-formulation and engineering technician-day shift.
- GRAIL has multiple openings in Durham. Positions include associate scientist 2-assay R&D; senior corporate counsel, compliance (healthcare); and senior process engineer-compliance.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals is hiring for two positions in Durham: a research scientist and a senior manager, research laboratory operations.
- Beeline Medicines is looking for a senior outsourcing manager in Durham.
- CSL is hiring an operational excellence lead in Holly Springs.
- Lundbeck is seeking a psychiatry account manager-Winston-Salem West, NC, in Winston-Salem.