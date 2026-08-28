Beeline Medicines
Beeline Medicines is a clinical‑stage biotechnology company focused on developing and delivering category-leading precision therapies to transform the lives of people living with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
We are here to chart a new course. With a portfolio of potential best-in-class and first-in-disease therapeutic candidates that go straight to the drivers of immune dysfunction, we are developing medicines that have the opportunity to provide durable, life-changing impact for patients with a broad array of devastating conditions.
Grounded in scientific rigor and driven by purpose, we are determined to get to what matters – realizing a world where people with immune-mediated diseases can live life fully.
100 Washington Blvd, Suite 500
Stamford, CT 06902
Stamford, CT 06902
Let’s get to what matters. To life lived fully.
Progress in autoimmune and inflammatory disease has been too slow for far too long.
We’re charting a direct route toward new treatment paradigms so that people can live life fully.
At Beeline Medicines, we believe that scientific promise has the opportunity to transform lives and that new treatment paradigms are possible. We care deeply about our work and the patients we strive to help. As Beeliners, we’re all in because efficient, focused therapies demand the same discipline and drive from the teams that build them. Let’s get to what matters – together.
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