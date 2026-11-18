Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla is no longer looking around at his immediate peers for the next competitive threat. He’s eyeing an entire nation poised to take over the global biopharma business.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Wikimedia Commons, Abhiram Juvvadi

“I see the world that right now, we are having China growing their biotech business and having ambition to become global players. I think they will be successful,” Bourla said according to a transcript of the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Tuesday. “I think by year 2030, they will represent my major competition. It’s not going to be AstraZeneca or Lilly. It’s going to be Chinese companies.”

In its latest five-year plan , China laid out a path to becoming one of the world’s biggest biotechnology players. The plan sets a goal of Chinese companies discovering a third of all global blockbusters by 2030. Experts seem to agree that the nation is well on its way to doing so.

“They introduce a different league,” Bourla said. “Us, Lilly, AstraZeneca. One is better in sales, one in marketing, one in R&D, but we are pretty much one category.”

Bourla pointed to AI as the only way to compete in this rapidly evolving market, since China has proven it can develop drugs faster and cheaper.

“They are coming, half the cost, 3x, 4x the speed,” Bourla said. If companies like Pfizer want to compete, they need to achieve the same efficiencies via cost cutting. “That sounds very difficult to achieve unless AI delivers on the promise. And AI for me is the biggest lever to be able to build the Pfizer of the future which, I repeat, needs to be productive at 3x, 4x the speed and half the cost.”

The CEO sees AI impacting all parts of Pfizer’s business, including sales and marketing.

Once AI has achieved efficiencies, Bourla said companies will face a choice: “Now the question is what do you want to do with it? You want to do more with the same? You want to do more with less, or you want to do less with less?