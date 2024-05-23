SUBSCRIBE
Lung cancer

Merck Research Laboratories in South San Francisco, California
Lung Cancer
Merck Halts Phase III Trial of Keytruda, Anti-TIGIT Combo in Small Cell Lung Cancer
The pharma said Thursday it is stopping a late-stage study of its blockbuster Keytruda plus the anti-TIGIT antibody vibostolimab and chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, following a recommendation from an independent data monitoring committee.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
FDA signage at its headquarters in Maryland
Adcomms
FDA Adcomm Calls for Changes in Perioperative Lung Cancer Trials
The FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee on Thursday strongly supported changing clinical trials for non-small cell lung cancer drugs given in the perioperative setting, pointing out the need for a more nuanced approached to treatments before and after surgery.
July 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of AstraZeneca's headquarters building in Silicon Valley
Adcomms
FDA Flags Potential ‘Overtreatment’ for NSCLC With AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi Ahead of Adcomm
AstraZeneca is proposing to use Imfinzi for resectable non-small cell lung cancer in the perioperative setting—both before and after surgical resection of the tumor. However, ahead of Thursday’s advisory committee meeting, FDA staffers have expressed concerns.
July 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Medicine vial over rock pile with comple
Drug Development
Gilead’s Trodelvy Stumbles in Late-Stage Trials But Remains Prized Cancer Asset
Gilead Sciences’ blockbuster antibody-drug conjugate Trodelvy has encountered some clinical speed bumps in 2024 in bladder and lung cancer. Still, analysts remain bullish on its prospects in the oncology space.
June 28, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Policy
Merck’s ADC Pact With Daiichi Hits Regulatory Setback in FDA Rejection
The FDA on Thursday rejected Merck and Daiichi Sankyo’s HER3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate patritumab deruxtecan in a Complete Response Letter, citing problems with a third-party manufacturer.
June 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D illustration showing T-cells attacing a cancer cell
Drug Development
Lyell Reports Patient Death in Early-Stage CAR T Trial, Shows Otherwise Strong Response Rate
One patient died of respiratory failure in a Phase I study of Lyell Immunopharma’s investigational CAR-T therapy. The company on Wednesday said it has not definitively linked the fatality to the treatment.
June 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sep 21, 2020 South San Francisco / CA/ USA - Astra Zeneca headquarters in Silicon Valley; AstraZeneca plc is a British multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company
Drug Development
AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi Fails Phase III NSCLC Trial, Aces Late-Stage Bladder Cancer Study
AstraZeneca’s PD-L1 inhibitor failed to significantly improve disease-free survival in patients with non-small cell lung cancer, but hit its primary endpoint in a late-stage trial in muscle-invasive bladder cancer.
June 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Arcutis, Orexo, Phantom and More
The FDA’s calendar is relatively light in July, with only five major deadlines, including one for a PD-1 blocker and another for an opioid overdose drug.
June 25, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: FDA headquarters with money and pill bottles
Policy
5 FDA Decisions to Watch in the Second Half of 2024
The next six months for the FDA are primed to be as groundbreaking as the first six, with Eli Lilly’s donanemab and Lykos Therapeutics’ MDMA-assisted PTSD therapy on the docket, among others.
June 18, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
FDA
FDA Action Alert: Merck, Verona, AbbVie and Rocket
The FDA is facing four big target action dates in the final week of June, including one label expansion for a bispecific antibody and another for an investigational gene therapy.
June 18, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Drug Development
FDA Slaps BioNTech-MediLink ADC With Partial Clinical Hold Due to ‘Significant Risk of Illness’
The hold on BioNTech and MediLink’s antibody-drug conjugate candidate BNT326/YL202 has halted enrollment in a Phase I U.S. trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer or breast cancer, following multiple deaths.
June 17, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: 3D illustration of antibody-drug conjugates carrying toxic payloads
Drug Development
AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo ADC Misses Endpoint in Phase III NSCLC Study
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s investigational antibody-drug conjugate Dato-DXd failed to significantly improve overall survival in non-small cell lung cancer patients versus docetaxel.
May 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: An antibody-drug conjugate under construction by two scientists/ Nicole Bean for BioSpace
Drug Development
Despite Progress, ADCs Still Stalled in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Until compelling surface targets for lung cancer are developed, antibody-drug conjugates will fail to treat most patients with lung cancer, experts told BioSpace.
May 20, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Pictured: Sign above the entrance to a U.S. courthouse
Policy
AstraZeneca to Pay Pfizer $107.5M in Damages in Tagrisso Patent Tussle
Pfizer’s Wyeth unit notched a legal victory over AstraZeneca on Friday as a federal jury found the British-Swedish company violated two key patents in developing and marketing its lung cancer drug Tagrisso.
May 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Amgen's office in Tampa, Florida
FDA
Amgen Wins FDA Approval for Difficult-to-Treat Lung Cancer
Bolstered by promising response data from its Phase II study, Amgen announced Thursday it got the FDA’s green light for its first-in-class bi-specific T-cell engager Imdelltra for extensive-stage small lung cancer.
May 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Galvanize Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in Clinical Trial Evaluating Aliya® Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) System for Late-Stage Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Metastasis to the Lung
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
August 6, 2024
 · 
22 min read
Press Releases
Jaguar Health Issues Shareholder Letter: Company to Explore Approval Pathway for Crofelemer in Breast and Lung Cancer Based on Phase 3 Results - Investor Webcast August 13th Will Review Q2 Earnings and Further Review OnTarget Trial’s Clinically Meaningful Results
August 5, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Press Releases
Instil Bio and ImmuneOnco Announce License and Collaboration Agreement for Development of IMM2510, a Potentially Best-in-Class PD-L1xVEGF Bispecific Antibody, and IMM27M, a Novel Next-Generation Anti-CTLA-4 Antibody
August 1, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Kexing Biopharm’s Albumin-bound Paclitaxel Granted EU Market Approval
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
MannKind Launches Educational Website to Raise Awareness of NTM Lung Disease
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Akeso’s sBLA for Ivonescimab in 1L Treatment of PD-L1 Positive NSCLC Accepted by NMPA
July 29, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
CHMP recommends RYBREVANT®▼ (amivantamab) in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with advanced EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after failure of prior therapy
July 29, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Press Releases
CStone Announces European Commission Approval of Sugemalimab (Cejemly®) as First-Line Treatment for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
July 26, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Twenty Lung Cancer Advocacy Organizations and 23andMe Come Together to Launch Lung Cancer Genetics Study to Help Advance Research
July 25, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Bio-Thera Solutions Initiates Integrated Phase I / Phase III Clinical Trial for BAT3306, a Proposed Biosimilar of Keytruda® (Pembrolizumab)
July 25, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
SciSparc: MitoCareX Confirms Potential Significant Role of its Drug Target in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
July 22, 2024
 · 
3 min read
News
Lung Cancer Research Foundation Names New Scientific Advisory Board Chair
July 10, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
IDEAYA Announces Positive Interim Phase 2 Monotherapy Expansion Data for IDE397 a Potential First-in-Class MAT2A Inhibitor in MTAP-Deletion Urothelial and Lung Cancer
July 8, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Drug Development
IDEAYA Announces Investor Webcast to Report Clinical Data Update for IDE397 Phase 2 Monotherapy Expansion Dose in MTAP-Deletion Urothelial and Lung Cancer on Monday, July 8, 2024
July 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
RYBREVANT®▼ (amivantamab) in combination with chemotherapy is the first therapy approved by the European Commission for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations
July 2, 2024
 · 
14 min read
FDA
Amgen’s T-Cell Engager Wins FDA Approval for Difficult-to-Treat Lung Cancer
May 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Results from First Patient in Kiromic BioPharma’s Deltacel-01 Clinical Trial Indicate Tumor Reduction at Two Months
February 14, 2024
 · 
6 min read