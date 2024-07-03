North Carolina
Novo Nordisk on Monday announced it is boosting its manufacturing capabilities with a $4.1 billion commitment to construct a second fill and finishing facility in Clayton, North Carolina.
The global contract development and manufacturing organization is investing $1.2 billion to boost production capabilities at its Holly Springs, North Carolina, site including mammalian cell culture bioreactors.
The regulator placed the clinical hold on the Chinese biotech’s trio of CAR-T cell therapy candidates after an inspection of its Durham, North Carolina manufacturing facility.
Eli Lilly and Company announced plans to build a new manufacturing plant in Concord, North Carolina.
