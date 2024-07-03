SUBSCRIBE
North Carolina

Pictured: Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Drug Development
Novo Nordisk Continues Manufacturing Spending Spree With $4.1B Investment
Novo Nordisk on Monday announced it is boosting its manufacturing capabilities with a $4.1 billion commitment to construct a second fill and finishing facility in Clayton, North Carolina.
June 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Fujifilm's head office in Canada
Job Trends
Fujifilm Pumps $1.2B into CDMO Capacity in North Carolina, Eyes 680 New Jobs by 2031
The global contract development and manufacturing organization is investing $1.2 billion to boost production capabilities at its Holly Springs, North Carolina, site including mammalian cell culture bioreactors.
April 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
Policy
FDA Puts Clinical Hold on Three CARsgen Therapeutics CAR-T Candidates
The regulator placed the clinical hold on the Chinese biotech’s trio of CAR-T cell therapy candidates after an inspection of its Durham, North Carolina manufacturing facility.
December 15, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Courtesy of Cristina Arias/Getty Images
Job Trends
New Lilly Manufacturing Plant to Bring 600 Jobs to North Carolina
Eli Lilly and Company announced plans to build a new manufacturing plant in Concord, North Carolina.
January 31, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Press Releases
vTv Therapeutics Announces 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
August 9, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Regulatory and Corporate Update
August 9, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Press Releases
Dr. Mitchell J. Silver Joins Contego Medical as Chief Medical Officer
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
G1 Therapeutics Provides Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Operational Highlights
August 8, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
Asensus Surgical, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results Conference Call for August 13, 2024
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Verona Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
August 8, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Business
Bioventus to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Global Growth Conference
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Pharmacosmos Group to Acquire G1 Therapeutics
August 7, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Business
Fennec Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 13, 2024
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Bioventus Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
August 6, 2024
 · 
32 min read
Press Releases
Science 37 Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Research Triangle Park, NC
August 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
MERCALIS AND TRIANGLE INSIGHTS GROUP ANNOUNCE SENIOR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS
August 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Chimerix to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide an Operational Update on August 13, 2024
August 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
BioCryst Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
August 5, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Press Releases
Labcorp Finalizes Acquisition of Select Assets of Invitae
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jeffrey S. Hackman as Chief Executive Officer and Director
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
News
EmVenio’s clinical research sites at Prime Healthcare hospitals now open in Dallas and Atlanta
August 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Labcorp Receives FDA De Novo Marketing Authorization for PGDx elio™ plasma focus Dx
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
G1 Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - August 1, 2024
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Shattuck Labs Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
August 1, 2024
 · 
10 min read
