The FDA has granted accelerated approval to GSK’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor neladalkib for ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer, marking the second regulatory win from the pharma’s $10.6 billion takeover of Nuvalent Bio earlier this year.

The approval, which came 10 days ahead of the Nov. 27 target action date, allows the use of neladalkib for patients with advanced disease who have undergone prior lines of treatment for unresectable tumors. To keep the approval, GSK will need to confirm the drug’s clinical benefit in a confirmatory study. Neladalkib will be marketed under the brand name Nelkarmi, according to a Tuesday announcement.

GSK acquired Nuvalent in June for $10.6 billion in one of the industry’s largest buys this year. The main bounties from the takeover were the biotech’s two lead non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) assets: the ROS1 inhibitor zidesamtinib, which the FDA approved in July as Jideytro, and Nelkarmi.

Aside from Jideytro and Nelkarmi, Nuvalent also brought GSK the HER2 blocker NVL-330, which is in Phase 1 development for NSCLC.

Nelkarmi’s approval was supported by data from the Phase 1/2 ALKOVE-1 study, which enrolled 700 patients with ALK-positive solid tumors, GSK said on Tuesday. One of the trial’s primary outcomes is objective response rate (ORR). Nelkarmi resulted in a 49% ORR in patients whose only prior exposure to ALK-targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) was through Genentech’s Alecensa. In patients who had received at least two prior lines of ALK TKI therapy, ORR was 32%.

Nelkarmi was designed to address drug resistance and treat NSCLC that has spread to the brain, GSK said in the Tuesday release. In ALKOVE-1, intracranial ORR hit 55% in patients with measurable metastasis in the central nervous system and whose only prior ALK TKI was Alecensa.

Nelkarmi had previously bagged the FDA’s breakthrough therapy designation, which is granted to therapies that address a serious disease and have shown early evidence of substantially improving outcomes versus available therapies.

As for tolerability, GSK noted that 5% of treated patients had to permanently discontinue Nelkarmi due to adverse reactions, the most common of which was liver toxicities. The drug’s prescribing information carries warnings and precautions for hepatotoxicity, renal toxicity, ocular toxicity, creatine phosphokinase elevation and embryo-fetal toxicity. Other common side effects include constipation, muscle or bone pain, edema and fatigue.

GSK is running the Phase 3 ALKAZAR study for Nelkarmi in TKI-naive ALK-positive NSCLC patients and other solid tumors.