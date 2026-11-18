In rejecting Summit Therapeutics’ PD-1xVEGF the FDA raised concern about the high rate of Chinese patients included in the final dataset, as well as potential safety concerns with the addition of VEGF inhibition.

The FDA on Tuesday afternoon published the Complete Response Letter that rejected Summit’s ivonescimab. The overall rejection was based on the fact that Summit’s application did not provide substantial evidence of effectiveness or establish a positive benefit-risk profile for ivonescimab’s use in EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Summit, which announced the rejection on Sunday morning, had submitted the application based on an improvement in progression-free survival (PFS), but the Phase 3 trial did not show an overall survival (OS) benefit in this population. A post-hoc analysis was submitted in September to support OS.

But the agency was not convinced—and reviewers’ concerns seem to go deeper than just the PFS endpoint.

Safety, Chinese population questioned

In the letter, agency staff explained that efficacy in a U.S. population could not be established because 93% of the events that showed progression-free survival occurred in patients that had been enrolled in China. During meetings in March 2023 and again in May 2025, the FDA warned that this would be a problem, according to the letter.

This Phase 3 study was originally designed as a single-country trial in China but was modified to include North American and European patients—but that didn’t occur until May 2023, according to the letter. As a result, the trial population remained heavily skewed toward Asia, and the applicability of progression-free survival could not be determined for U.S. patients.

On the PFS endpoint, the FDA agreed that this endpoint was statistically significant but the effect size was “modest” in the context of an add-on to chemotherapy. The drug also did not show improvement of OS or overall response rate.

Summit submitted a post-hoc analysis in an attempt to bolster the application this fall—at the 11th hour. The FDA was not swayed. While this data package included longer follow-up, the reviewers dismissed it as exploratory only. Moreover, the data cutoff dates (DCO) were different across the regions presented.

“These differential DCO dates appear to be due to termination of follow-up at an earlier date for patients enrolled in China compared to patients enrolled in NA and EU, with clinical sites in China closing during 2025,” the letter states.

Finally, on safety, the FDA raised concerns about the modest PFS improvement given the added risk of serious immune-related toxicities and toxicities known to VEGF inhibition. The letter does not go into detail about the possible safety risk.

For Summit to rectify the issues, FDA reviewers recommended a new, adequate and controlled multi-regional clinical trial of ivonescimab in EGFR-mutated NSCLC. This trial must show statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS, PFS or another endpoint that measures clinical benefit to gain approval, the reviewers added. They also suggested, however, that Summit meet with the FDA before proceeding with such a trial.

Summit licensed ivonescimab from China’s Akeso, which has already secured approval there for this indication and several others. Summit’s challenge was to reproduce the promising data seen in Chinese patients that had analysts dubbing the drug a potential “Keytruda killer”—referring to Merck’s mega-blockbuster immunotherapy cancer drug, which ivonescimab bested in a head-to-head trial in the Asian country.