2026 IPO stock tracker: How biotechs new to public markets are performing

There’s no doubt that biotech IPOs are back.

After a prolonged slowdown in new listings, a rising number of biotechs are once again testing the public markets. But ringing the opening bell is only the beginning. The real question is how well the startups are performing after their debut.

Here, BioSpace tracks all U.S. biotechs that have publicly debuted in 2026. This page will be refreshed weekly on Wednesdays with the most recent closing prices, plus data from any additional biotechs that have hit the public markets.