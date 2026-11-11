Novartis’ Zolgensma woes, BIO’s China plan, GLP-1s’ new safety warning, FDA’s stacked November

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This biggest news of the past week was undoubtedly the revelation of tumors developing in patients with spinal muscular atrophy who received Novartis’ Zolgensma. The FDA has now launched an investigation into the approved gene therapy.

Then, to add insult to injury, the Swiss pharma revealed detailed results from its failed HORIZON cardiovascular trial, and no matter which way the data were cut, the results remained negative. Novartis and partner Ionis revealed in September that pelacarsen, which lowers levels of lipoprotein(a), failed to show efficacy in lowering the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events. With the new data offering “little silver lining,” according to Truist Securities, Lp(a) as a target in cardiovascular disease is being further scrutinized.

On a global scale, China has been on the rise when it comes to biotech, as evidenced by the volume of licensing deals going to Chinese companies. The Asian country has been working toward this goal for a long time, with the government releasing carefully curated strategic plans every five years for the past few decades. Now, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) has released a proposal laying out seven policies the U.S. government can work on to help protect the American biotech industry.

In the weight loss space, the FDA is requiring a label update for all 12 GLP-1 receptor agonists currently on the market to now include a potential increased risk for a rare eye disease that causes optic nerve swelling and can lead to blindness. Cases of the disease have been reported for all currently marketed GLP-1s, according to the FDA, including Novo’s semaglutide drugs Wegovy and Ozempic and Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide franchise, Zepbound and Mounjaro, as well as its oral GLP-1, Foundayo.

On the oral front, frontrunners Novo and Lilly have been duking it out for market share. In its third quarter earnings call last week, Novo said Lilly’s claim that Foundayo is closing on in the Wegovy pill isn’t quite right. Meanwhile, Lilly released results from a Phase 3 sleep apnea trial of Foundayo—upon which the company will seek its second approval in the indication; Lilly’s first sleep apnea approval—and the first overall for the condition—was for its injectable Zepbound in 2024.

Meanwhile, Zealand and Boehringer Ingelheim are one step closer to global regulatory filings for their dual glucagon and GLP-1 receptor agonist survodutide after a late-stage trial showed the drug did not raise the risk of cardiovascular death.

The FDA has a full docket this month, including pending decisions for Summit Therapeutics and Akeso’s bispecific antibody ivonescimab, Capricor’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy cell therapy deramiocel and Vertex’s povetacicept in IgA nephropathy.

Finally, check out BioSpace’s 2027 Best Places to Work list, which includes Vertex and 49 other life sciences employers.

