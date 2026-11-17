Genetix Biotherapeutics, the genetic medicine company formerly known as bluebird bio, has emerged from hibernation to report a 95% year-over-year increase in sales for key blood disease products like Lyfgenia and Zynteglo.

The company on Monday reported $327 million in U.S. net sales year to date, stemming from increased reimbursement for American patients. Genetix said that 700 patients have signed up for treatment since 2022, including 326 this year alone.

That compares to the dozens of patients who received infusions of Lyfgenia, Zynteglo or the company’s third marketed treatment Skysona in 2024.

Genetix reported net sales for 2026 to reach $500 million. This is great news for shareholders, who are due a contingent value right from the company’s new private equity owners if annual sales reach $600 million before December 31, 2027.

It’s been a long road to get there.

Back to basics

You may know Genetix as bluebird, the embattled company that received one of two historic approvals for a gene therapy in sickle cell disease in December 2023. Despite the medical and scientific advancement, bluebird struggled to market the therapy and the rest of its portfolio, which includes Zynteglo for beta thalassemia and Skysona for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

Facing a cash crunch and a plummeting valuation, bluebird was sold to global investment firms Carlyle and SK Capital Partners for roughly $50 million in February 2025. The deal offered shareholders $3 per share in cash right away, plus a CVR equaling $6.84 per share if its current product portfolio achieves $600 million in net sales in any 12-month period before Dec. 31, 2027.

S&P Capital IQ currently values the potential earnout at about $68 million, which would be beyond the initial upfront payout to shareholders.

Bluebird went back to basics, rebranding to its old name—Genetix—and shifting its focus from cell and gene therapy to genetic medicines. Since then, the company has been mostly working in the background, save a few broad updates.

On Monday, the company was ready to show what had been happening behind the scenes.

“In just 18 months, we have transformed Genetix into a profitable, high-growth commercial enterprise, proving that genetic medicine can deliver both life-changing outcomes for patients and sustainable commercial success,” CEO David Meek said in a statement. “With approximately $500 million in expected 2026 U.S. net sales, an established hematology franchise, and significant untapped patient opportunity, we are only beginning to unlock our potential.”

During the 18-month period, Genetix enhanced and expanded its manufacturing network, expanded access to 100 qualified treatment centers in the U.S. and achieved reimbursement for more than 95% of U.S. patients, the company reported.

Manufacturing capacity was doubled, enhancing reliability of the network to 90%, up 20% since 2024, Genetix said. The number of cell collections required for developing each treatment has also declined, with 85% of patients getting enough cells with just two collections. The process has also been sped up by 25 days, with turnaround time now at 65 days.

On the commercial side, Genetix has seen growing demand as awareness rises, thanks to efforts such as a partnership with the National Football League Alumni Association.

Lygenia is also being expanded into the pediatric population. Dosing began in a clinical study called HGB-210 that includes children as young as 2 years, while a regulatory submission is planned for the end of the year to extend the age limit down to 12.

All these efforts have helped prepare Genetix for a global expansion to drive “multibillion-dollar growth,” Meek said. The company finally hit profitability in the fourth quarter of 2025 and that has continued ever since, according to the release. When public, bluebird repeatedly reported net losses, with the most recent hitting $200 million as reported in full year earnings for 2024. At that time, Genetix said that the three products combined for $83.8 million in sales.

When Genetix last provided an update on its strategic priorities in March, sales numbers were not provided for 2025. As a private company now, Genetix is not required to disclose financials.